Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient
Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient
Russia believes that China's explanation of the circumstance of the entry of its balloon into US airspace is sufficient, and Beijing's reaction to the incident was very responsible
"We believe that the explanations given by the Chinese side about the entry of an unmanned Chinese balloon into US airspace as a result of force majeure circumstances are quite sufficient and understandable," Zakharova said in a statement. The spokeswoman added that Beijing's reaction to the situation was responsible, while Washington reacted "impulsively and hysterically."Last week, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over US territory. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned weekend flight to Beijing at the last minute following the discovery of the balloon in US airspace.
09:43 GMT 07.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that China's explanation of the circumstance of the entry of its balloon into US airspace is sufficient, and Beijing's reaction to the incident was very responsible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We believe that the explanations given by the Chinese side about the entry of an unmanned Chinese balloon into US airspace as a result of force majeure circumstances are quite sufficient and understandable," Zakharova said in a statement.
The spokeswoman added that Beijing's reaction to the situation was responsible, while Washington reacted "impulsively and hysterically."
Last week, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over US territory. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned weekend flight to Beijing at the last minute following the discovery of the balloon in US airspace.
