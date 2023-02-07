https://sputniknews.com/20230207/moscow-says-chinas-explanation-of-balloons-entry-into-us-airspace-sufficient-1107037507.html

Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient

Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient

Russia believes that China's explanation of the circumstance of the entry of its balloon into US airspace is sufficient, and Beijing's reaction to the incident was very responsible

2023-02-07T09:43+0000

2023-02-07T09:43+0000

2023-02-07T09:43+0000

world

chinese balloon over us

china

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093357769_0:14:3114:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_3586691da92b22ded0a1baab86975dba.jpg

"We believe that the explanations given by the Chinese side about the entry of an unmanned Chinese balloon into US airspace as a result of force majeure circumstances are quite sufficient and understandable," Zakharova said in a statement. The spokeswoman added that Beijing's reaction to the situation was responsible, while Washington reacted "impulsively and hysterically."Last week, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over US territory. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned weekend flight to Beijing at the last minute following the discovery of the balloon in US airspace.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

balloon into us airspace, beijing's reaction to the incident, china's explanation