https://sputniknews.com/20230207/moscow-says-chinas-explanation-of-balloons-entry-into-us-airspace-sufficient-1107037507.html
Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient
Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient
Russia believes that China's explanation of the circumstance of the entry of its balloon into US airspace is sufficient, and Beijing's reaction to the incident was very responsible
2023-02-07T09:43+0000
2023-02-07T09:43+0000
2023-02-07T09:43+0000
world
chinese balloon over us
china
russia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093357769_0:14:3114:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_3586691da92b22ded0a1baab86975dba.jpg
"We believe that the explanations given by the Chinese side about the entry of an unmanned Chinese balloon into US airspace as a result of force majeure circumstances are quite sufficient and understandable," Zakharova said in a statement. The spokeswoman added that Beijing's reaction to the situation was responsible, while Washington reacted "impulsively and hysterically."Last week, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over US territory. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned weekend flight to Beijing at the last minute following the discovery of the balloon in US airspace.
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093357769_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c452cf208726bbe678ad58c7bbd137df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
balloon into us airspace, beijing's reaction to the incident, china's explanation
balloon into us airspace, beijing's reaction to the incident, china's explanation
Moscow Says China's Explanation of Balloon's Entry Into US Airspace Sufficient
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes that China's explanation of the circumstance of the entry of its balloon into US airspace is sufficient, and Beijing's reaction to the incident was very responsible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We believe that the explanations given by the Chinese side about the entry of an unmanned Chinese balloon into US airspace as a result of force majeure circumstances are quite sufficient and understandable," Zakharova said in a statement.
The spokeswoman added that Beijing's reaction to the situation was responsible, while Washington reacted "impulsively and hysterically."
Last week, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon
from China over US territory. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship that was blown off course engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned weekend flight to Beijing at the last minute following the discovery of the balloon in US airspace.