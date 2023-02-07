https://sputniknews.com/20230207/pentagon-report-noted-chinese-balloon-circumnavigating-globe-during-trump-admin-us-media-says-1107052897.html

Pentagon Report Noted Chinese Balloon Circumnavigating Globe During Trump Admin, US Media Says

Pentagon Report Noted Chinese Balloon Circumnavigating Globe During Trump Admin, US Media Says

While the US has accused Beijing of sending a "spy balloon" over the continental United States last week, Beijing has denied the balloon had any military...

After a senior US Defense Department official said over the weekend that there had been at least three prior flights of Chinese balloons over the US during former US President Donald Trump’s administration, Trump vehemently denied the claim and called it “fake disinformation.”However, that doesn’t seem to be quite true, as new details have emerged on balloon-related events during Trump’s four-year tenure from 2017 to 2021.The report also noted that Beijing had deployed other high-altitude balloons capable of staying aloft for months at a time at between 65,000 feet and 328,000 feet, the latter of which is the international definition of the border between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.‘We Did Not Detect Those Threats’Also on Monday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, the head of US Northern Command, which oversees US military operations in North America, revealed that the Pentagon only found out about the Trump-era flights after the fact.What VanHerck described as a “domain awareness gap” was apparently plugged after Biden took office in 2021."Because the intelligence community made this a priority at the direction of President Biden, we enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.In addition, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the previous flights were “nothing at all” like the most recent one, adding that “from every indication that we have,” the Trump-era flight had been “for brief periods of time.”The balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday by an F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, after having transited the continental US. The US Navy is engaged in recovery efforts to study the balloon’s technology.Washington’s Own Balloon ProgramIronically, the US government has repeatedly tested the use of high-altitude balloons for surveillance, both over the United States and for use over China.In addition, a report from July 2022 revealed that the Pentagon has spent $3.8 million already and intends to spend another $27.1 million in fiscal year 2023 on a program to develop high-altitude balloons capable of doing everything from detecting hypersonic weapons to spying and even deploying offensive weapons.

