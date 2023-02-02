https://sputniknews.com/20230202/blinken-to-meet-xi-during-china-trip-marking-first-such-encounter-in-six-years---reports-1106934167.html

Blinken to Meet Xi During China Trip, Marking First Such Encounter in Six Years - Reports

Blinken to Meet Xi During China Trip, Marking First Such Encounter in Six Years - Reports

Reports in Western media on Thursday indicated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing later this week.

2023-02-02T20:37+0000

2023-02-02T20:37+0000

2023-02-02T20:30+0000

world

us-china relations

xi jinping

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401177_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a559dcd36f0e9a65d22f22e6cb7cf74a.jpg

When Blinken heads to China for a two-day trip on Sunday and Monday, part of his itinerary will include meeting with the Chinese leader that US President Joe Biden has derided as an “autocrat.”Analysts quoted in Western media said the Blinken-Xi meeting was a sign that Beijing wants to continue improving relations with Washington since their nadir last August, when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) paid a visit to Taiwan, flouting Chinese warnings not to visit the rebellious island. China responded with massive military drills in the areas surrounding Taiwan, which it considers a province in rebellion that’s destined to be reunited with the mainland.Blinken is also expected to meet with Wang Yi, his former counterpart who was promoted last month to director of the Office of the Communist Party of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and with Qin Gang, the former Chinese ambassador to Washington who is China’s new foreign minister.Almost two years prior, Blinken met Wang at a stormy summit in Alaska, using the event to denounce numerous aspects of Chinese policy, including alleged human rights violations and expansionist aims. Wang accused Blinken of violating his own protocols for the meeting in order to grandstand.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

antony blinken, xi jinping, china