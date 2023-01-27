https://sputniknews.com/20230127/us-lawmakers-demand-protocol-reforms-amid-epidemic-of-classified-file-mishandling-at-white-house-1106771337.html

US Lawmakers Demand Protocol Reforms Amid 'Epidemic' of Classified File Mishandling at White House

US Lawmakers Demand Protocol Reforms Amid 'Epidemic' of Classified File Mishandling at White House

Many in Congress have started demanding greater scrutiny of the ways documents are handled - and called on other past leaders to double-check their files.

2023-01-27T16:40+0000

2023-01-27T16:40+0000

2023-01-27T16:40+0000

americas

classified documents

mike pence

joe biden

donald trump

us

biden classified files

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106304401_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0e947cf7e473fac7b9554cf4164c0b.jpg

After former US Vice President Mike Pence became the third US leader in recent months to have classified documents found in their personal possession after leaving office, many in Congress have started demanding greater scrutiny of the ways documents are handled - and called on other past leaders to double-check their files.Earlier this week, US media reported that a dozen classified documents had been found at Pence’s home in Indiana. The files were reportedly used to brief him for foreign trips and were of a low level of classification, but the FBI is nonetheless investigating the situation.That news came after several batches of classified files were found in the family home and former professorial offices of US President Joe Biden in recent weeks, and after the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last August, seizing hundreds of classified files.Those people include former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.The situation has ruffled the feathers of Congress, which commonly handles classified files and works in conjunction with the White House to make leadership decisions based on classified information.Many observers and experts have said they don’t see the mishandling of documents as deliberate and suggested the problem lay in how files are sorted when presidents leave the White House. The Presidential Records Act requires presidents leaving office to surrender their files to NARA, which manages their libraries on their behalf."I have seen nothing that would indicate to me that it was anything other than accidental," US Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told US media. "It's easy to do, because paper moves if somebody moves."US Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) similarly pointed to improper procedures involving staffers going through former presidents’ files.Ernst also said it was a problem that former presidents weren’t fully aware of which files they did and did not have, signaling a need for greater scrutiny.Although the FBI raided Trump’s mansion and considered using a warrant to search Biden’s family home for classified files, the Department of Justice has not brought any charges in any of the cases.

https://sputniknews.com/20230126/doj-was-reportedly-ready-to-use-search-warrant-to-get-classified-files-from-bidens-delaware-home-1106739598.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/all-deny--deflect-bidens-no-regrets-response-to-classified-docs-row-ripped-as-really-dumb--1106564745.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

classified files, biden classified files, classified documents, classified file mishandling, 'epidemic' of classified file mishandling, classified file mishandling at white house