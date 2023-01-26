https://sputniknews.com/20230126/doj-was-reportedly-ready-to-use-search-warrant-to-get-classified-files-from-bidens-delaware-home-1106739598.html

DOJ Was Reportedly Ready to Use Search Warrant to Get Classified Files From Biden's Delaware Home

If US President Joe Biden didn’t agree to cooperate voluntarily with a search of his Delaware home for classified files, the US Department of Justice was prepared to obtain a search warrant in order to do so, according to reports in US media on Thursday.

The six files found on January 21 in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, family home were not the first found in Biden’s custody in recent months. Days earlier, Biden aides found classified documents in filing cabinets in the Biden family home’s garage, and several batches of files have been found in Biden’s personal files in offices he used while a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.While some of the documents date to the time Biden was vice president, from 2009 until 2017, others came from the span of time Biden was a US senator, from 1973 until 2009. In all, it seems several dozen documents were found, although the White House has been evasive and dismissive of the details of the situation.Trump has called the differences between the DOJ’s treatment of Biden and himself unfair, and accused the FBI of being used as a political weapon to stop him from returning to office in 2024.Attorney General Merrick Garland has pushed back on those accusations, saying earlier this week that the DOJ has “a set of norms and practices,” including “that we do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans, different rules for the powerful or powerless, different rules for the rich or poor.”Notably, the fact that Biden has so far cooperated with the DOJ’s investigation, whereas Trump has not, might also explain their different experiences. The DOJ has not announced charges against either man.

