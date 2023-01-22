https://sputniknews.com/20230122/all-deny--deflect-bidens-no-regrets-response-to-classified-docs-row-ripped-as-really-dumb--1106564745.html

‘All Deny & Deflect’: Biden's 'No Regrets' Response to Classified Docs Row Ripped as ‘Really Dumb'

‘All Deny & Deflect’: Biden's 'No Regrets' Response to Classified Docs Row Ripped as ‘Really Dumb'

Joe Biden's 'No Regrets' response to classified documents scandal slammed as infuriating in conservative press.

2023-01-22T05:43+0000

2023-01-22T05:43+0000

2023-01-22T05:43+0000

americas

us

joe biden

biden classified files

kevin mccarthy

donald trump

special counsel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106563333_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_83183bc5683a5913285f5d706a77fcb9.jpg

President Joe Biden’s "I have no regrets" response to the ongoing classified documents scandal has been excoriated by a legal expert on conservative US media as “infuriating”.All the 46th POTUS could come up with when highly classified material surfaced in his former office, and the garage and library at his Wilmington, Delaware, home, was to first quip he was "surprised", and later tell the press:When reporters tried to grill Biden over why the discovery of the first batch of documents at the Penn Biden Center was not disclosed to the public at the time when it was made (which was a few days before the 2022 midterm elections), the president took on an affronted tone and even chided them. The subsequent discovery of classified papers in his garage was further dismissed by Biden with a remark that it is a locked garage that also housed his beloved 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Biden’ remarks had come after he had been stonewalling the press for days.All these “choice” statements amid a serious probe into potential mishandling of classified material was slammed as ranging from “baffling” and “downright infuriating,” to “remarkably moronic” by legal scholar Jonathan Turley. Turley underscored that “Either the president believes that Special Counsel Robert K. Hur will paper over the entire affair or he is doing his best to force his hand with a criminal charge.”He also pointed out that, as a criminal defense attorney, he would have been "mortified" if his client were to similarly publicly dismiss the seriousness of a potential crime.As the investigation into the potential mishandling by the Democratic president of sensitive material dating back to his time as vice president continues, overseen by special counsel Robert K. Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, recent polls have shown that most citizens view Biden's conduct as negligent, underscored Turley.The fact that Joe Biden opted for a display of "total and absolute denial of regret or responsibility" did not come as a surprise for Jonathan Turley. It was "classic Biden," he believed, adding:Furthermore, by failing to show due appreciation for the seriousness of the ongoing investigation, the 80-year old president was making special counsel Hur "look like a stooge or cipher," concluded Turley.The excoriating assessment of Joe Biden's response to the entire classified documents row so far comes as the US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's family home this week, according to the president's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer. The search is being conducted by special counsel Robert K. Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.The documents were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware during a 12-hour search."DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," Bauer said. "Some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President.”The new stash of sensitive docs set off a wave of scathing comments among the GOP. Some Republicans in Congress accused the White House of lying on multiple occasions.Former President Donald Trump commented on Truth Social on Saturday evening:Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas tweed "AGAIN?!?"On Twitter, the GOP House Oversight Committee queried if the “scavenger hunt” was over yet.Other Republicans, such as Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Sen, Rick Scott, R-Fla., made similar Twitter posts, questioning how Joe Biden has still not offered any explanation for the fact that there were classified documents in his house for years. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on January 20 stated that his caucus planned to "dig hard" into the potential mishandling of the documents by Joe Biden.

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/biden-on-mishandling-classified-docs-i-have-no-regrets-1106509506.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/just-in---six-more-classified-documents-found-in-search-of-bidens-family-home--1106562495.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230121/biden--top-inner-circle-reportedly-tried-to-cover-up-classified-docs-discovery-1106544662.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden no regrets response, classified docs row, highly classified materials discovered at biden former office, garage and library at biden home, wilmington, delaware, special counsel probe, potential mishandling of classified documents