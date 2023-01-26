https://sputniknews.com/20230126/germany-accused-of-stereotyping-africa-while-taking-aim-at-russia-1106720905.html

Germany Accused of Stereotyping Africa While Taking Aim at Russia

Germany Accused of Stereotyping Africa While Taking Aim at Russia

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has been touring Africa for the past four days. So far, he has visited South Africa, the Kingdom of Eswatini and Angola... 26.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-26T10:44+0000

2023-01-26T10:44+0000

2023-01-26T10:44+0000

africa

germany

russia

racism

colonialism

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106723901_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f2b7a4306793261ccc0b6cfceb9a41c.jpg

Germany's Foreign Ministry has been caught red-handed in a post that social media users describe as "hidden racism" and "stereotyping" of Africa.The criticisms come in response to a FM Twitter post in which Berlin tried to troll Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Africa.In the post, the Germany's FM wrote: “The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is in Africa, not to see [leopard emoji], but to bluntly claim that Ukraine’s partners 'want to destroy everything Russian'."Many Twitter users were angered by the suggestion that leopards (a supposed reference to German tanks of the same name en route to Ukraine) or Africa’s wildlife in general is the only thing Lavrov might have come to Africa for.Spokesperson to the African Union chairperson Ebba Kalondo questioned the German Foreign Ministry: “Continent of Africa, its people & wildlife just a joke to you?” Berlin later emitted an apology, claiming that the post “was in no way intended to mean offense," but rather aimed to “call out Russia’s lies” related to the special military operation in Ukraine to de-Nazify the Kiev regime and protect the people of the Donbass region.Many netizens have also picked up on the “interesting image of Africa” exploited by the German Foreign Office, with some arguing that that tweet was nothing less than “racism disguised in diplomacy." Others have pointed out that “using terrible stereotypes of Africa ('Africa is a vast landscape of wild animals in the bush') to score a geopolitical upper cut to an adversary in a European war will not win you any African friends."The online exchange comes on the back of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s African tour, during which he has already visited South Africa, Eswatini and Angola.During the tour, Lavrov addressed the issue of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine on several occasions.On Wednesday, during a press conference after negotiations with the Angolan president, Joao Lourenco, Lavrov revealed that one of the topics discussed during the meeting was the “hybrid warfare” the West is waging against Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/lavrov-russia-respects-partners-refusing-to-follow-orders-from-former-colonial-empires-1106642120.html

africa

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, russia, racism, colonialism, twitter