Somalia Condemns Sweden for Allowing Quran Burning

Somalia "strongly condemns" the Swedish authorities for allowing the Quran burning in Stockholm, Somalia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Somalia "strongly condemns" the Swedish authorities for allowing the Quran burning in Stockholm, Somalia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.The ministry underlined "the importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence," calling on Sweden "to take strong measures" against rising Islamophobia.Rasmus Paludan's actions were met by a strong backlash, especially in the Muslim world. The foreign ministries of a number of Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, officially condemned the burning.Protesters gathered before the Swedish embassy in Ankara in a demonstration against Paludan's act, which the Turkish Foreign Ministry deemed a "vile attack". Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that after allowing the burning, Sweden would not receive support from Ankara on the issue of joining NATO.Erdogan stated earlier that if Sweden and Finland wanted Turkey to ratify their NATO bids, the Northern European countries had to extradite about 130 supporters and activists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara.

