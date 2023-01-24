https://sputniknews.com/20230124/lavrov-russia-respects-partners-refusing-to-follow-orders-from-former-colonial-empires-1106642120.html

Lavrov: Russia Respects Partners Refusing to Follow 'Orders From Former Colonial Empires'

Russia appreciates the position of partner states guided by national interests and not by orders from former colonial empires or other countries, Russia's Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia appreciates the position of partner states guided by national interests and not by orders from former colonial empires or other countries, Russia's Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.In contrast to the West, Russia does not interfere in its partners' internal affairs current or long-term, Lavrov said, noting that with his Eswatini partners, he discussed "in a positive way what else can be done in the interests of developing good bilateral relations and friendly dialogue".Developing Bilateral RelationsSpeaking about the development of cooperation, Lavrov pointed out that he was happy to see a mutual interest for a founding agreement on friendship and cooperation between Eswatini and Russia.In her turn, Eswatini's foreign minister said that Russia agreed to increase the annual number of scholarships for the students from the Kingdom from 10 to 25. According to Lavrov, Russia is providing regular trainings for Eswatini civilians, law enforcers and military officers.At the beginnig of the press conference, the ministers signed an agreement on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. Thulisile Dladla called the deal "a step in right direction", adding that the Kingdom is ready to sign more agreements on scientific cooperation, tourism and agriculture.Lavrov stated that he held detailed and productive discussions with several Eswatini ministers, based on the "principle of mutual respect and equality of states".Russian minister added that a list of priority spheres will be created based on the result of the talks to help the preparation of Russia-Africa Economic Forum, that will be held as part of the 2023 Russia–Africa Summit, to which, as Lavrov confirmed, the Eswatini monarch Mswati III is invited.The 2023 Russia–Africa Summit will be held in July in Russia's "northern capital" – Saint Petersburg. The meeting is a follow-up to the 2019 event in Sochi – the first summit of the kind.Enhancing Food SecurityElaborating on the areas of cooperation, Minister Dladla also noted that the two sides had held an extensive discussion on the topic of agriculture and cooperation in the sphere. She declared that according to the reached agreement, Eswatini will now be able to cultivate Russian grain, which is important for the development of internal market and grain exports.Another specific issue is the supply of fertilizers to Eswatini, which faces deficit of the products, negatively influencing agriculture, minister Lavrov noted. He reiterated that only 20,000 of 280 thousand tons of fertilizers blocked in EU ports, which Russia earlier agreed to provide to the poorest countries for free, had been exported to Africa, namely Malawi.Lavrov declared that the two countries agreed to send special request to the UN on the issue of free-of-charge fertilizer supply specifically to Eswatini.In 2022, the world faced a food crisis manifesting itself in growing prices and disruption of supply chains. African countries were among those who suffered the most, simultaneously targeted by the crisis and the climate change effects that increase food insecurity.Minister Lavrov earlier underlined that statements by Western politicians who blame Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for the food crisis and accuse Russia of "weaponization of food" are merely "slogans". He noted that the crisis started prior to the beginning of the military conflict.Interference and Non-InterferenceTalking about the West's allegations towards Russia and answering the journalists' questions, Lavrov touched the topic of recent statements by France's President Macron, who accused Russia of interference in Burkina Faso, after its transitional government asked the French military to leave the country within a month.Lavrov underlined that Russia does not interfere in internal affairs, dismissing Macron's claims. He compared the issue concerning Burkina Faso to the situation in Mali, where France conducted the anti-terrorist Operation Barkhane – which, as Lavrov noted, was launched in order to fight the terrorist threat that developed after the neighboring Libya became a "black hole" – among other things – due to France's intervention in Libyan Civil War as part of NATO forces.Operation Barkhane was concluded in 2022, when France withdrew from Mali after growing discontent of local government. France's defense minister later said that the French military proved unable to successfully participate in wide-scale operations.In connection to the situation on Mali, Macron accused Russia on pursuing a "predatory project in" the West African country.The minister noted that Russia cooperates with anyone that finds it interesting for them as well, never interfering in the internal affairs.BRICS: An Organization of a New Type Speaking on manners of cooperation based on mutual respect, Lavrov elaborated on the global role of BRICS. He cited a South African colleauge who called BRICS an "organization of a new type".According to Lavrov, the BRICS countries are working to develop alternatives for the US dollar as the international currency, because, according to Lavrov, "one should not rely on the mechanisms in the hands of those who can dump you anytime". The possible alternative include the creation of an intra-BRICS currency.Lavrov noted that the approach to world affairs of the BRICS countries is sympathetic to an increasing number of countries on all continents - in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In this regard, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that in June last year, when an online summit was held in the BRICS+ and BRICS-Outreach format, 13 countries took part in it and all of them are more or less interested in rapprochement with the BRICS five. According to the minister, at the talks in Pretoria on Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaposa said that South Africa, as the chair of the BRICS in 2023, wants to invite a certain number of countries to the upcoming August summit in Durban.A Quarter of Century of CooperationDiplomatic relations between Russia and Eswatini were established on November 19, 1999. They do not involve the establishment of embassies; Russia's interests in the Kingdom are represented concurrently by the Russian ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, and Eswatini's interests in Russia are represented by the ambassador to Switzerland.Speaking of bilateral ties, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasize, first of all, Mbabane's traditional support for the main Russian initiatives on international platforms. Over the course of time, bilateral political relations developed in a positive manner.In 2007, the Kingdom unilaterally established a visa-free entry regime for Russian citizens.The high point of political contacts was the participation of King Mswati III in the Russia-Africa summit on October 23-24, 2019 in Sochi. On the sidelines of the event, an intergovernmental agreement was signed on the mutual protection of the results of intellectual activity and the protection of intellectual property in the course of military-technical cooperation.In 2017, Russia and Eswatini signed an agreement on military cooperation.In April 2018, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister of Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mgagwa Gamedze, who visited Moscow, and in March 2015 he met in Windhoek (Namibia) with King Mswati III.In 2021, according to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, bilateral trade among the countries amounted to $2.38 million, which is about one and a half times more than a year earlier ($1.62 million). At the same time, Russia's imports from Eswatini amounted to $2.37 million, and agricultural goods dominated in its structure. Russian exports amounted to $11,000, primarily products of the chemical industry. Mining, thermal power engineering and ICT (in particular, the exchange of experience on the subject of digital government), as well as the introduction of Russian technologies in the fields of industry and agriculture of the Kingdom are considered as promising areas of cooperation.Russia provides support to Eswatini in the field of personnel training (up to 15 people per year), including through the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.

