Meta: Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts Will Be Reinstated in 'Coming Weeks' After Two-Year Ban

The former Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated in the "coming weeks," Meta announced on Wednesday.

2023-01-25

Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram would be reinstated more than two years after the January 6, 2021, insurrection by his followers that resulted in the suspension of his accounts on several social media sites."The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," Meta said in a Wednesday news release. "The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms. Now that the time period of the suspension has elapsed, the question is not whether we choose to reinstate Mr. Trump’s accounts, but whether there remain such extraordinary circumstances that extending the suspension beyond the original two-year period is justified."The tech company noted that Trump is a user of their sites just like anybody else, and would face "heightened penalties for repeat offenses" for violating the rules. "In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," it added.MORE DETAILS TO COME*Facebook, Instagram, and their parent company Meta are recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation

