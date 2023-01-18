https://sputniknews.com/20230118/trump-reportedly-makes-bid-to-regain-control-over-facebook-account-for-2024-campaign-1106471264.html

Trump Reportedly Makes Bid to Regain Control Over Facebook Account for 2024 Campaign

As Trump gears up for his third bid for the US presidency, his campaign is seeking to revive his social media accounts on Facebook* and Twitter, which were shut down following the events of January 6, 2021.

As Trump gears up for his third bid for the US presidency, his campaign is seeking to revive his social media accounts on Facebook* and Twitter, which were shut down following the events of January 6, 2021.The campaign’s letter also asked Meta for a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform.”Trump’s accounts on both platforms were restricted on January 7, 2021, a day after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol Building and dispersed Congress, halting the legislature’s constitutional duty to verify the results of the US presidential election held the previous November. Trump was accused of inciting the attack after encouraging his followers to “stop the steal,” claiming rival Joe Biden had defeated him through fraudulent means. The then-outgoing president, however, called on protesters to disperse peacefully.However, Trump has not yet used his now-unlocked Twitter account, saying in the wake of Musk’s decision that would prefer to continue using the Truth Social messaging platform he set up in the wake of his bans.Last month, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the leaders of the Democratic struggle with Trump during his presidency, urged Meta in a public letter to “uphold the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s account.”*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

