https://sputniknews.com/20221121/trump-confirms-he-will-not-return-to-twitter-1104474818.html

Trump Confirms He Will Not Return to Twitter

Trump Confirms He Will Not Return to Twitter

Elon Musk reinstated Trump on Saturday night after a 24-hour poll. His account and previous tweets are now visible but he has not sent any tweets since being... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T02:02+0000

2022-11-21T02:02+0000

2022-11-21T02:02+0000

viral

donald trump

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095133657_0:201:599:538_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea8b65d29e5b277cd4f1612868a6ef1.png

Trump confirmed today that he will not return to Twitter now that his account has been reactivated.The statement confirms what he said on his Truth Social account while the poll was active.Truth Social is a social media site similar to Twitter that was created by Trump Media & Technology Group a few months after Trump was suspended.Trump’s Twitter account was shut down two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. At the time, Twitter called the suspension "Permanent."Before he purchased Twitter last month, Musk called the suspension a mistake. He indicated that would restore Trump’s account when he became the owner of Twitter. After taking control, Musk decided against making the decision unilaterally and instead put it to a poll. More than 15 million Twitter users voted and Trump’s suspension won the poll with 52% of the vote. Trump was reinstated later that night.Musk spent $44 billion purchasing Twitter and the first weeks under his control have been chaotic. In his first week as owner, he fired roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. That was followed by another 1,200 staff members resigning after Musk told them to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or leave.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

donald trump, elon musk, twitter