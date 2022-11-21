https://sputniknews.com/20221121/trump-confirms-he-will-not-return-to-twitter-1104474818.html
Trump Confirms He Will Not Return to Twitter
Trump Confirms He Will Not Return to Twitter
Elon Musk reinstated Trump on Saturday night after a 24-hour poll. His account and previous tweets are now visible but he has not sent any tweets since being... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T02:02+0000
2022-11-21T02:02+0000
2022-11-21T02:02+0000
viral
donald trump
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095133657_0:201:599:538_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea8b65d29e5b277cd4f1612868a6ef1.png
Trump confirmed today that he will not return to Twitter now that his account has been reactivated.The statement confirms what he said on his Truth Social account while the poll was active.Truth Social is a social media site similar to Twitter that was created by Trump Media & Technology Group a few months after Trump was suspended.Trump’s Twitter account was shut down two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. At the time, Twitter called the suspension "Permanent."Before he purchased Twitter last month, Musk called the suspension a mistake. He indicated that would restore Trump’s account when he became the owner of Twitter. After taking control, Musk decided against making the decision unilaterally and instead put it to a poll. More than 15 million Twitter users voted and Trump’s suspension won the poll with 52% of the vote. Trump was reinstated later that night.Musk spent $44 billion purchasing Twitter and the first weeks under his control have been chaotic. In his first week as owner, he fired roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. That was followed by another 1,200 staff members resigning after Musk told them to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or leave.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095133657_0:145:599:594_1920x0_80_0_0_552b93c38a71b4f398aa0c72089ed8ad.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, elon musk, twitter
donald trump, elon musk, twitter
Trump Confirms He Will Not Return to Twitter
Elon Musk reinstated Trump on Saturday night after a 24-hour poll. His account and previous tweets are now visible but he has not sent any tweets since being reinstated.
Trump confirmed today
that he will not return to Twitter now that his account has been reactivated.
“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition during a virtual appearance at their annual leadership meeting.
The statement confirms what he said on his Truth Social account while the poll was active.
“Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”
Truth Social is a social media site similar to Twitter that was created by Trump Media & Technology Group a few months after Trump was suspended.
Trump’s Twitter account was shut down two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. At the time, Twitter called the suspension "Permanent."
Before he purchased Twitter
last month, Musk called the suspension a mistake. He indicated that would restore Trump’s account when he became the owner of Twitter. After taking control, Musk decided against making the decision unilaterally and instead put it to a poll.
More than 15 million Twitter users voted and Trump’s suspension won the poll with 52% of the vote. Trump was reinstated later that night.
Musk spent $44 billion purchasing Twitter and the first weeks under his control have been chaotic. In his first week as owner, he fired roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. That was followed by another 1,200 staff members resigning after Musk told them to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or leave.