US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia – Africa Command
US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia – Africa Command
US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday.
The strike took place on January 23 in a remote area approximately 396 kilometers (246 miles) northeast of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu at the request of Somalian government. Media reported on Monday that 39 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces with the support of their international security partners. It came a day after al-Shabaab militants attacked a government building in Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.*terrorist organizations banned in Russia and other countries
US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia – Africa Command

14:18 GMT 24.01.2023
Police officers stand near the bodies of alleged Al-Shabaab militants who have been killed after the siege at the Mogadishu Municipality Headquaters in Mogadishu on January 22, 2023
Police officers stand near the bodies of alleged Al-Shabaab militants who have been killed after the siege at the Mogadishu Municipality Headquaters in Mogadishu on January 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / HASSAN ALI ELMI
