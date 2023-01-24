https://sputniknews.com/20230124/us-strike-kills-2-al-shabaab-terrorists-in-somalia--africa-command-1106655481.html

US Strike Kills 2 al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia – Africa Command

US forces eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Tuesday.

The strike took place on January 23 in a remote area approximately 396 kilometers (246 miles) northeast of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu at the request of Somalian government. Media reported on Monday that 39 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces with the support of their international security partners. It came a day after al-Shabaab militants attacked a government building in Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.*terrorist organizations banned in Russia and other countries

