Somali Security Forces Repel Terrorist Attack on Mayor's Office in Mogadishu
Somalia’s security forces have fought off an attack carried out by members of al-Shabaab* terrorist group at the Banadir Regional Administration headquarters in the country’s capital Mogadishu.
Somali Security Forces Repel Terrorist Attack on Mayor's Office in Mogadishu

10:54 GMT 23.01.2023
An ambulance is parked at the entrance to the Mogadishu Municipality Headquaters in Mogadishu on January 22, 2023, after at east six people were killed on January 23, 2023 in an attack by Al-Shabaab militants at the mayor's office in central Mogadishu, according to police sources.
Terrorist organization al-Shabaab*, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda*, has been fighting the Somali government since the mid-2000s. Even though it was mainly forced out of Mogadishu and other major cities more than a decade ago, the group remains active in many parts of central and southern Somalia, occasionally conducting attacks in the capital.
Somalia’s security forces have fought off an attack carried out by members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group at the Banaadir Regional Administration headquarters in the country’s capital Mogadishu, Somalia’s Information Ministry has said in a statement.
The attack started with a suicide bombing as a blast tore through a building near the office complex. It was followed by terrorists storming the headquarters and engaging in a shoot-out with security guards. The ministry added that the militants came to the office on foot disguised as National Army troops.
According to Somalia’s Information Ministry, the security forces conducted a multifaceted operation, killing all six terrorists and managing to save regional officials. The siege lasted four hours.

"All six attackers died. Five of them during the fire exchange with the security forces and one of them blew himself up [...] The situation is back to normal," Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe is quoted as saying.

At least five civilians died and four others were injured as a result of the terror attack. All the staff at the office were rescued, the police said.
This latest attack comes several days after seven soldiers were killed in a car bombing on Friday, including deputy commander Hassan Tuurre, who was a key figure in the ongoing military offensive against al-Shabaab in the region. The militants targeted a military base in the town of Galcad in Galmudug state, 375km north-east of the capital Mogadishu.
In recent months, the al-Shabaab jihadist movement has intensified its attacks on the country’s security forces and its bases as Somali military started its offensive against the terrorists, declaring a "total war" on all fronts.
Somalia’s Deputy Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim recently said that al-Shabaab has asked to open negotiations in the face of the military offensive. He added that an open dialogue is possible with terrorist factions which consist of locals whereas for foreigners there was only one option - "to return to where they are from". He said that the government is "ready to receive" Somalis who want to surrender.
In this file photo of Thursday Oct.21, 2010, Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia. The new al-Shabab video, called “The Path to Paradise,” promises more in a series spotlighting recruits from Minnesota who abandoned the comforts of home in order to wage jihad against foreign troops in Somalia. The video, which was originally available on YouTube but has since been taken down because it violates the website’s policy on violence, features masked men performing military drills in dusty camps as well as what appears to be footage of staged battles among Mogadishu’s ruined buildings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
Africa
Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group Seeks Dialogue, Somali Gov't Says
8 January, 09:20 GMT
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
