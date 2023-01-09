https://sputniknews.com/20230109/us-reportedly-donates-9-mln-of-military-equipment-to-somali-army-1106169694.html

US Reportedly Donates $9 Mln of Military Equipment to Somali Army

The US has donated $9 million worth of arms and military equipment to Somali government forces, local media report.

The US has donated $9 million worth of arms and military equipment to Somali government forces, local media has reported.US Ambassador Larry Andre, Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamud Nur, and Somali National Army (SNA) Chief Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rage announced that weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment had been donated to the Somali Army. In addition to heavy weapons, the United States provided construction and bomb disposal equipment.According to the Somali military, most of the cargo has already been transferred to units that conduct operations against Al-Shabaab in the states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug. Arms, including light and heavy machine guns, will be transferred to support the highly-trained Danab Brigade of the Somali Armed Forces.The al-Qaeda*-affiliated jihadist movement Al-Shabaab has been fighting against the Somali government since the mid-2000s, seeking to establish an Islamist rule in the Horn of Africa country and committing terror attacks that are amongst the bloodiest in Africa's history.The Somali government elected in May 2022 intensified efforts to combat the terrorists, declaring an "all-out war" against the militant group. In December, it was reported that Somali troops had begun returning from training in neighboring Eritrea to fight Al-Shabaab.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.

