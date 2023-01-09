https://sputniknews.com/20230109/us-reportedly-donates-9-mln-of-military-equipment-to-somali-army-1106169694.html
US Reportedly Donates $9 Mln of Military Equipment to Somali Army
Somali officials declared that Al-Shabaab* jihadists seek negotiations amid mass offensives against them by the government. According to the country's deputy defense minister, talks are only possible with Somali militants but not with foreigners.
The US has donated $9 million worth of arms and military equipment to Somali government forces, local media has reported.
US Ambassador Larry Andre, Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamud Nur, and Somali National Army (SNA) Chief Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rage announced that weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment had been donated to the Somali Army. In addition to heavy weapons, the United States provided construction and bomb disposal equipment.
"We applaud Somali security forces’ historic effort to liberate Somali communities oppressed by al-Shabaab," declared the US ambassador. "This is a campaign led and fought by Somalis. The United States reiterates its commitment to assisting you."
According to the Somali military, most of the cargo has already been transferred to units that conduct operations against Al-Shabaab in the states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug. Arms, including light and heavy machine guns, will be transferred to support the highly-trained Danab Brigade of the Somali Armed Forces.
"Allow me to offer the appreciation of the Federal Government of Somalia to the Government of the United States of America for the sustained support to Somalia’s rebuilding process and the battle against terrorism," Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama said, noting: "This assistance comes at an important time for our soldiers as we strengthen their ability to confront al-Shabaab."
The al-Qaeda*-affiliated jihadist movement Al-Shabaab has been fighting against the Somali government since the mid-2000s, seeking to establish an Islamist rule in the Horn of Africa country and committing terror attacks that are amongst the bloodiest
in Africa's history.
The Somali government elected in May 2022 intensified efforts to combat the terrorists, declaring an "all-out war" against the militant group. In December, it was reported that Somali troops had begun
returning from training in neighboring Eritrea to fight Al-Shabaab.
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.