Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Army Hiding Rows of Tanks Among Civilian Buildings in Artemovsk, UK TV Report Says
Ukraine's army is hiding tanks among civilian buildings in Artemovsk, a UK TV report showed.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/12/1106458506_0:84:1602:985_1920x0_80_0_0_ea84f1b342cb5c51fdc01f3ef1692336.jpg
Footage of military equipment hiding among residential buildings in the city of Artemovsk, located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has been shown by a British TV correspondent.“Inside the city, we saw Ukrainian forces laying traps and bringing in reinforcements,” he added.The journalist noted that the city (which was renamed Bakhmut by Ukraine's post-coup government in 2016) is deserted, most of the residential buildings are damaged."People have left the city. It's very scary just being here. The fighting is very, very close," he said.Artemovsk, located north of Donetsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has become a meat grinder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are sustaining heavy losses there. Often called the key to Donetsk, the city is important for both sides of the Ukraine conflict.The city is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbass. On January 13, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of the town of Soledar, saying the capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.'Putting Civilians at Risk'The human rights organization Amnesty International released a report last August alleging that Ukrainian forces were violating military law by placing weapons in schools and hospitals in cities. It added that human rights groups reported cases when Ukrainian troops launched strikes from residential areas and deployed weapons at civil infrastructure facilities in 19 Ukrainian settlements, including in Donbass, the Kharkov and Nikolayev regions."In the cases it documented, Amnesty is not aware that the Ukrainian military asked or assisted civilians to evacuate nearby buildings - a failure to take feasible precautions to protect civilians," Amnesty International said.The Russian military has repeatedly stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying heavy equipment and equipping combat positions in residential areas in total disregard for the plight of civilians.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/battle-for-bakhmut-why-the-city-is-key-to-russias-liberation-of-donbass-1106197085.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/report-us-recommends-kiev-not-to-cling-to-bakhmut-prepare-for-counteroffensive-1106543396.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ukraine-is-irate-after-amnesty-accuses-its-forces-of-using-human-shields-1099393656.html
Ukraine's Army Hiding Rows of Tanks Among Civilian Buildings in Artemovsk, UK TV Report Says

07:10 GMT 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAMEER AL-DOUMYUkrainian armed forces' soldiers drive a T-72 tank on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 21, 2022
Ukrainian armed forces' soldiers drive a T-72 tank on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russia has repeatedly pointed to ample evidence suggesting that Ukraine has been using civilians as human shields across the country throughout the ongoing conflict, holding innocent people hostage, as Kiev's armed forces deploy heavy equipment in residential areas.
Footage of military equipment hiding among residential buildings in the city of Artemovsk, located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has been shown by a British TV correspondent.

"Lines of Soviet-era tanks and armoured vehicles are concealed amongst the buildings," Sky News TV channel correspondent Alex Rossi said during a report from Artemovsk.

“Inside the city, we saw Ukrainian forces laying traps and bringing in reinforcements,” he added.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
The journalist noted that the city (which was renamed Bakhmut by Ukraine's post-coup government in 2016) is deserted, most of the residential buildings are damaged.
"People have left the city. It's very scary just being here. The fighting is very, very close," he said.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkrainian servicemen stand at the sign reading Artemovsk, Tuesday, March 3, 2015.
Ukrainian servicemen stand at the sign reading Artemovsk, Tuesday, March 3, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Ukrainian servicemen stand at the sign reading Artemovsk, Tuesday, March 3, 2015.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Artemovsk, located north of Donetsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has become a meat grinder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are sustaining heavy losses there. Often called the key to Donetsk, the city is important for both sides of the Ukraine conflict.
The city is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbass. On January 13, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of the town of Soledar, saying the capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.
'Putting Civilians at Risk'

The human rights organization Amnesty International released a report last August alleging that Ukrainian forces were violating military law by placing weapons in schools and hospitals in cities. It added that human rights groups reported cases when Ukrainian troops launched strikes from residential areas and deployed weapons at civil infrastructure facilities in 19 Ukrainian settlements, including in Donbass, the Kharkov and Nikolayev regions.
"We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.
"In the cases it documented, Amnesty is not aware that the Ukrainian military asked or assisted civilians to evacuate nearby buildings - a failure to take feasible precautions to protect civilians," Amnesty International said.
The Russian military has repeatedly stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deploying heavy equipment and equipping combat positions in residential areas in total disregard for the plight of civilians.
