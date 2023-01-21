https://sputniknews.com/20230121/report-us-recommends-kiev-not-to-cling-to-bakhmut-prepare-for-counteroffensive-1106543396.html

Report: US Recommends Kiev Not to Cling to Bakhmut, Prepare for Counteroffensive

The United States recommends that Kiev not cling to defending the town of Bakhmut and instead focus on undertaking a major counteroffensive against advancing Russian forces, AFP reported, citing a senior US official.

The Biden administration is trying to convince the Ukrainian leadership that it makes no sense to hold on to Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, at any cost as this could worsen Ukraine's chances of undertaking a successful counteroffensive against Russian forces in the south, the report said on Friday. At this stage, time favors Russia given Moscow surpasses Kiev in available artillery and the number of troops in the region, the official said. Ukraine needs time to train on new military equipment that is pouring into the country from its allies and for this reason will have to trade Bakhmut for time in order to prepare for the offensive, the report added. Earlier on Friday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States is currently preoccupied with helping Ukraine prepare for a spring counteroffensive against advancing Russian forces. Bakhmut is located north of Donetsk in the Kiev-controled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the Donbas. Last week, Russia gained control over the strategic city of Soledar, about six miles from Bakhmut, securing the ground to attempt an encirclement of the Ukrainian troops stationed there.

