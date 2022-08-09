https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ukraine-is-irate-after-amnesty-accuses-its-forces-of-using-human-shields-1099393656.html
Ukraine is Irate After Amnesty Accuses Its Forces of Using Human Shields
Ukraine is Irate After Amnesty Accuses Its Forces of Using Human Shields
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed Israel and Palestine, how Western arms bound for Ukraine keep being stolen... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T08:44+0000
2022-08-09T08:44+0000
2022-08-09T08:44+0000
us
radio
fault lines
ukraine
palestine
israel
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099393255_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_dd64924991628bfb3b186da79edd7719.png
Ukraine is irate after Amnesty accuses its forces of using human shields
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed Israel and Palestine, how western arms bound for Ukraine keep being stolen and what the world can expect from China in response to speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Agent/Whistleblower, Host of Political MisfitsScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspectorIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila discuss the recent attacks in Palestine and Israel and what this could mean going forward. Also, how the US is compliant with all of it.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined in studio by host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, to discuss US arms deals.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss US arms deals and also his opinion on what it means now that Nancy Pelosi has visited Taiwan and what everyone can expect from China in the future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099393255_239:0:1172:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb3839b50c72f3c319f8c1553280c07.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, radio, fault lines, ukraine, palestine, israel, china, аудио
Ukraine is Irate After Amnesty Accuses Its Forces of Using Human Shields
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed Israel and Palestine, how Western arms bound for Ukraine keep being stolen, Amnesty International's accusations against Ukrainian army, and what the world can expect from China in response to speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Agent/Whistleblower, Host of Political Misfits
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila discuss the recent attacks in Palestine and Israel and what this could mean going forward. Also, how the US is compliant with all of it.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined in studio by host of Political Misfits, John Kiriakou, to discuss US arms deals.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss US arms deals and also his opinion on what it means now that Nancy Pelosi has visited Taiwan and what everyone can expect from China in the future.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik