Western Arms Deliveries to Kiev Will Lead to Global Disaster, Russian State Duma Speaker Says

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday that the supply of offensive armament from Western countries to Kiev will lead to a global disaster

"Offensive weapons deliveries to the Kiev regime will lead to a global catastrophe. In the event Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, a retaliatory response with more powerful weapons will follow," Volodin said on Telegram. The lower house speaker emphasized that members of the US Congress, lawmakers of the German parliament, the French National Assembly and other European parliaments "should realize their responsibility to humanity." The speaker added that since nuclear powers have never faced a situation that threatens the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country, it is untenable to argue about the non-use of mass-destruction weapons in local conflicts in the past.Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev.

