https://sputniknews.com/20230114/prince-harry-ditched-parts-from-memoir-to-spare-family-afraid-they-would-never-forgive-him-1106305460.html

Prince Harry Ditched Parts From Memoir to ‘Spare Family’, Afraid They Would 'Never Forgive' Him

Prince Harry Ditched Parts From Memoir to ‘Spare Family’, Afraid They Would 'Never Forgive' Him

Prince Harry edited out parts from his memoir to spare his family, was afraid they would never forgive him.

2023-01-14T08:34+0000

2023-01-14T08:34+0000

2023-01-14T08:34+0000

world

prince harry

duke of sussex

uk royal family

meghan markle

prince william

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106062850_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9486fd28f9f9ef996cef248809760e22.jpg

Prince Harry apparently has a lot more "dirt" he could dish about his fractuous relationship with members of the royal family, but he is afraid they would "never forgive" him.The first draft of his memoir was much longer than the final one, said the Duke of Sussex, as he sat down for an interview with UK media after the release of Spare on January 10. He admitted that some details had been edited out, particularly those shedding light on his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, now Prince of Wales.He added:According to the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, the media had “a s*** tonne of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else”.The royal admitted that while he was perfectly aware that he would “get trashed” for revealing details about the inner goings on within the palace, there was no other way to “tell his story.”At one point in the interview Prince Harry urged the royal family to apologise to Meghan Markle, saying: He also vowed to be “truthful” and continue “the good fight” in standing up for his wife, as he believed he should "lead by example."Considering the stir already generated by Spare and the Netflix “Harry & Meghan” documentary that dropped in early December, Buckingham Palace would likely take a dim view of yet another autobiographical “purging” offered up by the 38-year-old wayward Prince.The memoir Spare bares all on Prince Harry’s life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, unabashedly criticizes the royal family and UK tabloids.It comes in the wake of a long succession of "truth bombs" and scandalous accusations lobbed by Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle. After getting married in 2018, the duo opted to ditch official royal duties and left the UK in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they blamed their royal relatives of everything ranging from indifference to racism. Its hardly surprising that the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained ever since.

https://sputniknews.com/20230113/savage-placement-uk-store-puts-prince-harrys-memoir-beside-how-to-kill-your-family-bestseller-1106278095.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

prince harry, edited parts from memoir spare, to spare his family, afraid they would never forgive him, meghan markle, continue the good fight, standing up for his wife, king charles iii, his brother, prince william,prince of wales, netlix documentary, harry and meghan series