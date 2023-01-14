International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/prince-harry-ditched-parts-from-memoir-to-spare-family-afraid-they-would-never-forgive-him-1106305460.html
Prince Harry Ditched Parts From Memoir to ‘Spare Family’, Afraid They Would 'Never Forgive' Him
Prince Harry Ditched Parts From Memoir to ‘Spare Family’, Afraid They Would 'Never Forgive' Him
Prince Harry edited out parts from his memoir to spare his family, was afraid they would never forgive him.
2023-01-14T08:34+0000
2023-01-14T08:34+0000
world
prince harry
duke of sussex
uk royal family
meghan markle
prince william
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106062850_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9486fd28f9f9ef996cef248809760e22.jpg
Prince Harry apparently has a lot more "dirt" he could dish about his fractuous relationship with members of the royal family, but he is afraid they would "never forgive" him.The first draft of his memoir was much longer than the final one, said the Duke of Sussex, as he sat down for an interview with UK media after the release of Spare on January 10. He admitted that some details had been edited out, particularly those shedding light on his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, now Prince of Wales.He added:According to the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, the media had “a s*** tonne of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else”.The royal admitted that while he was perfectly aware that he would “get trashed” for revealing details about the inner goings on within the palace, there was no other way to “tell his story.”At one point in the interview Prince Harry urged the royal family to apologise to Meghan Markle, saying: He also vowed to be “truthful” and continue “the good fight” in standing up for his wife, as he believed he should "lead by example."Considering the stir already generated by Spare and the Netflix “Harry &amp; Meghan” documentary that dropped in early December, Buckingham Palace would likely take a dim view of yet another autobiographical “purging” offered up by the 38-year-old wayward Prince.The memoir Spare bares all on Prince Harry’s life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, unabashedly criticizes the royal family and UK tabloids.It comes in the wake of a long succession of "truth bombs" and scandalous accusations lobbed by Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle. After getting married in 2018, the duo opted to ditch official royal duties and left the UK in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they blamed their royal relatives of everything ranging from indifference to racism. Its hardly surprising that the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained ever since.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/savage-placement-uk-store-puts-prince-harrys-memoir-beside-how-to-kill-your-family-bestseller-1106278095.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106062850_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_962b43d5eaffcd83d9a3f9170045b040.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, edited parts from memoir spare, to spare his family, afraid they would never forgive him, meghan markle, continue the good fight, standing up for his wife, king charles iii, his brother, prince william,prince of wales, netlix documentary, harry and meghan series
prince harry, edited parts from memoir spare, to spare his family, afraid they would never forgive him, meghan markle, continue the good fight, standing up for his wife, king charles iii, his brother, prince william,prince of wales, netlix documentary, harry and meghan series

Prince Harry Ditched Parts From Memoir to ‘Spare Family’, Afraid They Would 'Never Forgive' Him

08:34 GMT 14.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SASCHA SCHUERMANNPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a press conference at the Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on September 6, 2022.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a press conference at the Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on September 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / SASCHA SCHUERMANN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of Sussex's controversial 410-page memoir, Spare, hit bookshelves on January 10, reverberating with criticism of the royal family and the British tabloids, and echoing the self-pitying claims made by him and his wife, Meghan Markle in their previous Netlix documentary.
Prince Harry apparently has a lot more "dirt" he could dish about his fractuous relationship with members of the royal family, but he is afraid they would "never forgive" him.
The first draft of his memoir was much longer than the final one, said the Duke of Sussex, as he sat down for an interview with UK media after the release of Spare on January 10. He admitted that some details had been edited out, particularly those shedding light on his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, now Prince of Wales.
“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out,” Prince Harry was cited as saying.
He added:
“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”
According to the fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, the media had “a s*** tonne of dirt about my family, I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else”.
The royal admitted that while he was perfectly aware that he would “get trashed” for revealing details about the inner goings on within the palace, there was no other way to “tell his story.”
At one point in the interview Prince Harry urged the royal family to apologise to Meghan Markle, saying:
“Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on.”
He also vowed to be “truthful” and continue “the good fight” in standing up for his wife, as he believed he should "lead by example."
Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called Spare are displayed at Sherman's book store in Freeport, Maine, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Viral
'Savage Placement': UK Store Puts Prince Harry’s Memoir Beside 'How to Kill Your Family' Bestseller
Yesterday, 10:52 GMT
Considering the stir already generated by Spare and the Netflix “Harry & Meghandocumentary that dropped in early December, Buckingham Palace would likely take a dim view of yet another autobiographical “purging” offered up by the 38-year-old wayward Prince.
The memoir Spare bares all on Prince Harry’s life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, unabashedly criticizes the royal family and UK tabloids.
It comes in the wake of a long succession of "truth bombs" and scandalous accusations lobbed by Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle. After getting married in 2018, the duo opted to ditch official royal duties and left the UK in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they blamed their royal relatives of everything ranging from indifference to racism. Its hardly surprising that the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained ever since.
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA member of staff places the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
A member of staff places the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called Spare at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
A member of staff places the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала