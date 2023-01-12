International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230112/prince-harry-viewed-negatively-by-68-of-britons-after-release-of-explosive-memoir-1106255951.html
Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir
Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir
Popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has continued to fall after the royal's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves this week, with 68% of Britons now sharing a negative opinion about the member of the royal family.
2023-01-12T14:48+0000
2023-01-12T14:48+0000
world
europe
uk
uk royal family
prince harry
meghan markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255788_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7d08bcdd3b42b46947a78ae887ecd5.jpg
The autobiography bares all on his life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, — hence the title — while criticizing the royal family and British tabloids. A survey conducted by YouGov from January 10-11 found that only less than a quarter had a positive opinion of Harry following the release of the book and a string of promotional interviews. Pre-memoir, 59% thought badly of Harry, according to a December 8, 2022 poll, while 33% said their opinion was positive. Meghan, a former American actress, remained the royal family's least liked member, with only 8% having a positive opinion of her, versus 87% who see her negatively. Asked about Harry's possible motivation for publishing Spare, 41% said the main motive was to make money and 21% said it was to tell his side of the story, with "publicly condemn the royal family" a distant third with 9%. The tell-all memoir also dealt a blow to the royal family and the institution of monarchy as a whole, with 55% down from 62% last year saying the royals were "good value for money." The number saying they were "bad value" rose to 32% from 25%.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/prince-harry-slams-dangerous-lie-over-his-taliban-kill-count-1106221295.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255788_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9b7a8a62f410b035eab1a1470847dc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry's rating plunged, prince harry's revelations, prince harry's book, book spare, prince harry frostbite, prince harry killed 25 taliban fighters
prince harry's rating plunged, prince harry's revelations, prince harry's book, book spare, prince harry frostbite, prince harry killed 25 taliban fighters

Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir

14:48 GMT 12.01.2023
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFILE - Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are displayed at a book store in London, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
FILE - Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called Spare are displayed at a book store in London, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, is likely to accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has continued to fall after the royal's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves this week, with 68% of Britons now sharing a negative opinion about the member of the royal family, YouGov poll showed on Thursday.
The autobiography bares all on his life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, — hence the title — while criticizing the royal family and British tabloids.
A survey conducted by YouGov from January 10-11 found that only less than a quarter had a positive opinion of Harry following the release of the book and a string of promotional interviews.
Pre-memoir, 59% thought badly of Harry, according to a December 8, 2022 poll, while 33% said their opinion was positive. Meghan, a former American actress, remained the royal family's least liked member, with only 8% having a positive opinion of her, versus 87% who see her negatively.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2023
Viral
Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' Over His Taliban Kill Count
Yesterday, 13:27 GMT
Asked about Harry's possible motivation for publishing Spare, 41% said the main motive was to make money and 21% said it was to tell his side of the story, with "publicly condemn the royal family" a distant third with 9%.
The tell-all memoir also dealt a blow to the royal family and the institution of monarchy as a whole, with 55% down from 62% last year saying the royals were "good value for money." The number saying they were "bad value" rose to 32% from 25%.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала