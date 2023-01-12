https://sputniknews.com/20230112/prince-harry-viewed-negatively-by-68-of-britons-after-release-of-explosive-memoir-1106255951.html

Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir

Popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has continued to fall after the royal's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves this week, with 68% of Britons now sharing a negative opinion about the member of the royal family.

The autobiography bares all on his life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, — hence the title — while criticizing the royal family and British tabloids. A survey conducted by YouGov from January 10-11 found that only less than a quarter had a positive opinion of Harry following the release of the book and a string of promotional interviews. Pre-memoir, 59% thought badly of Harry, according to a December 8, 2022 poll, while 33% said their opinion was positive. Meghan, a former American actress, remained the royal family's least liked member, with only 8% having a positive opinion of her, versus 87% who see her negatively. Asked about Harry's possible motivation for publishing Spare, 41% said the main motive was to make money and 21% said it was to tell his side of the story, with "publicly condemn the royal family" a distant third with 9%. The tell-all memoir also dealt a blow to the royal family and the institution of monarchy as a whole, with 55% down from 62% last year saying the royals were "good value for money." The number saying they were "bad value" rose to 32% from 25%.

