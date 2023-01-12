https://sputniknews.com/20230112/prince-harry-viewed-negatively-by-68-of-britons-after-release-of-explosive-memoir-1106255951.html
Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir
Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir
Popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has continued to fall after the royal's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves this week, with 68% of Britons now sharing a negative opinion about the member of the royal family.
2023-01-12T14:48+0000
2023-01-12T14:48+0000
2023-01-12T14:48+0000
world
europe
uk
uk royal family
prince harry
meghan markle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255788_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7d08bcdd3b42b46947a78ae887ecd5.jpg
The autobiography bares all on his life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, — hence the title — while criticizing the royal family and British tabloids. A survey conducted by YouGov from January 10-11 found that only less than a quarter had a positive opinion of Harry following the release of the book and a string of promotional interviews. Pre-memoir, 59% thought badly of Harry, according to a December 8, 2022 poll, while 33% said their opinion was positive. Meghan, a former American actress, remained the royal family's least liked member, with only 8% having a positive opinion of her, versus 87% who see her negatively. Asked about Harry's possible motivation for publishing Spare, 41% said the main motive was to make money and 21% said it was to tell his side of the story, with "publicly condemn the royal family" a distant third with 9%. The tell-all memoir also dealt a blow to the royal family and the institution of monarchy as a whole, with 55% down from 62% last year saying the royals were "good value for money." The number saying they were "bad value" rose to 32% from 25%.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/prince-harry-slams-dangerous-lie-over-his-taliban-kill-count-1106221295.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255788_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9b7a8a62f410b035eab1a1470847dc8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
prince harry's rating plunged, prince harry's revelations, prince harry's book, book spare, prince harry frostbite, prince harry killed 25 taliban fighters
prince harry's rating plunged, prince harry's revelations, prince harry's book, book spare, prince harry frostbite, prince harry killed 25 taliban fighters
Prince Harry Viewed Negatively by 68% of Britons After Release of Explosive Memoir
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has continued to fall after the royal's memoir, Spare, hit the shelves this week, with 68% of Britons now sharing a negative opinion about the member of the royal family, YouGov poll showed on Thursday.
The autobiography bares all on his life in the shadow of his elder brother, Prince William, — hence the title — while criticizing the royal family and British tabloids.
A survey conducted by YouGov from January 10-11 found that only less than a quarter had a positive opinion of Harry following the release of the book and a string of promotional interviews.
Pre-memoir, 59% thought badly of Harry
, according to a December 8, 2022 poll, while 33% said their opinion was positive. Meghan, a former American actress, remained the royal family's least liked member, with only 8% having a positive opinion of her, versus 87% who see her negatively.
Asked about Harry's possible motivation for publishing Spare, 41% said the main motive was to make money and 21% said it was to tell his side of the story, with "publicly condemn the royal family" a distant third with 9%.
The tell-all memoir also dealt a blow to the royal family and the institution of monarchy as a whole, with 55% down from 62% last year saying the royals were "good value for money." The number saying they were "bad value" rose to 32% from 25%.