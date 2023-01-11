https://sputniknews.com/20230111/prince-harry-slams-dangerous-lie-over-his-taliban-kill-count-1106221295.html

Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' Over His Taliban Kill Count

After the publication of his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry, was indignant at the way the media handled his revelations on killings in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Duke of Sussex expressed his indignation at the "dangerous spin" on the leaked excerpts from his memoirs, in particular his claims regarding killing 25 Taliban* fighters during his two stints in Afghanistan.Harry himself attributed this part of his memoir to his desire to help veterans and try to reduce the number of suicides.In his book, Spare, the royal recalled his time in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot, and revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters."So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote, adding that he perceived those killed as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.Many former officers of the British Army expressed their negative attitude to the revelations of the royal offspring:Taliban officials have already expressed outrage at Prince Harry's statements. Anas Haqqani, a senior aide to the interior minister, stated that those killed by the prince were people with families and that the atrocities committed by Prince Harry will not be forgotten.Another Taliban official, Suhail Shaheen, head of the group's political office, told British media that Harry should be questioned by the "court for crimes against humanity" and said the people of his country "cursed" the royal, adding that Taliban fighters "were freedom fighters of their country, you were invaders."*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.

