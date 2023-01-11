https://sputniknews.com/20230111/prince-harry-slams-dangerous-lie-over-his-taliban-kill-count-1106221295.html
Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' Over His Taliban Kill Count
Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' Over His Taliban Kill Count
After the publication of his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry, was indignant at the way the media handled his revelations on killings in Afghanistan.
2023-01-11T13:27+0000
2023-01-11T13:27+0000
2023-01-11T13:27+0000
viral
prince harry
taliban
scandal
statement
uk
uk royal family
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095310533_0:463:2048:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_8faac9a304c8a35d26dd039c04b56717.jpg
In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Duke of Sussex expressed his indignation at the "dangerous spin" on the leaked excerpts from his memoirs, in particular his claims regarding killing 25 Taliban* fighters during his two stints in Afghanistan.Harry himself attributed this part of his memoir to his desire to help veterans and try to reduce the number of suicides.In his book, Spare, the royal recalled his time in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot, and revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters."So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote, adding that he perceived those killed as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.Many former officers of the British Army expressed their negative attitude to the revelations of the royal offspring:Taliban officials have already expressed outrage at Prince Harry's statements. Anas Haqqani, a senior aide to the interior minister, stated that those killed by the prince were people with families and that the atrocities committed by Prince Harry will not be forgotten.Another Taliban official, Suhail Shaheen, head of the group's political office, told British media that Harry should be questioned by the "court for crimes against humanity" and said the people of his country "cursed" the royal, adding that Taliban fighters "were freedom fighters of their country, you were invaders."*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20230111/tory-mp-blasts-prince-harry-says-he-should-give-up-royal-title-if-hes-going-to-trash-his-family-1106212980.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095310533_0:168:2048:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_ea6ebd49f777cf25cf6cdf2e59bd67fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
prince harry killings in afghanistan, prince harry's killing count, media disrupts prince harry's memoirs, afghanistan fighters outraged by prince harry's remarks, former british milary servicemen on prince harry's killing count
prince harry killings in afghanistan, prince harry's killing count, media disrupts prince harry's memoirs, afghanistan fighters outraged by prince harry's remarks, former british milary servicemen on prince harry's killing count
Prince Harry Slams 'Dangerous Lie' Over His Taliban Kill Count
After the publication of his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry expressed his indignation at the way the media handled his revelations. He was upset that important parts were taken out of context and could give rise to the misinterpretation of his words.
In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Duke of Sussex expressed his indignation at the "dangerous spin" on the leaked excerpts from his memoirs, in particular his claims regarding killing 25 Taliban* fighters during his two stints in Afghanistan.
“Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told it that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan,” Prince Harry told Colbert. "I would say that if I heard anybody else, anyone, boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family."
Harry himself attributed this part of his memoir
to his desire to help veterans and try to reduce the number of suicides.
"I made a choice to share it because having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame," the Duke of Sussex said. "And my whole goal, my attempt with sharing that detail, is to reduce the number of suicides."
In his book, Spare, the royal recalled his time in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot, and revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters.
"So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote, adding that he perceived those killed as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.
Many former officers of the British Army expressed their negative attitude to the revelations of the royal offspring:
Retired Royal Navy officer rear admiral Chris Parry told British media that in 35 years of service he had never heard a colleague "say what their score is,
" adding that it was "clumsy, tasteless and does not afford respect to the people who have been killed.
"
Colonel Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before his retirement, warned British media the comments could "incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world
" and may have motivated Taliban supporters to "kill Harry" because of memories that have been "resurrected" by his comments.
Experts on international relations also pointed out that the fact that Prince Harry comes from the royal family adds political and geopolitical weight to his words.
Taliban officials have already expressed outrage at Prince Harry's statements. Anas Haqqani, a senior aide to the interior minister, stated that those killed by the prince were people with families and that the atrocities committed by Prince Harry will not be forgotten.
Another Taliban official, Suhail Shaheen, head of the group's political office, told British media that Harry should be questioned by the "court for crimes against humanity" and said the people of his country "cursed" the royal, adding that Taliban fighters "were freedom fighters of their country, you were invaders."
*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.