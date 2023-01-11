https://sputniknews.com/20230111/tory-mp-blasts-prince-harry-says-he-should-give-up-royal-title-if-hes-going-to-trash-his-family-1106212980.html

Tory MP Blasts Prince Harry, Says He Should Give Up Royal Title if He's Going to Trash His Family

Tory MP Blasts Prince Harry, Says He Should Give Up Royal Title if He's Going to Trash His Family

"If he hates the institution so much, why doesn't he… set an example and become Mr. Windsor," Bob Seely, who represents the Isle of Wight, told British media. 11.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-11T04:12+0000

2023-01-11T04:12+0000

2023-01-11T04:50+0000

viral

prince harry

uk royal family

tory mps

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106062850_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9486fd28f9f9ef996cef248809760e22.jpg

Bob Seely, a member of parliament for the Conservative Party, has openly criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their Netflix documentary, which features six episodes on the couple, dropped in early December.The documentary is a deeply personal, but one-sided, account of the Duke and Duchess’s love story and their subsequent decision to step down from their work as senior members of the UK royal family.Seely has criticized the documentary as being “narcissistic,” and is now attempting to push through a piece of legislation that would strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles. The Private Member’s Bill would apparently allow a vote on amending the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, which was first used to strip German royal family members of their titles during World War I.The bill, which Downing Street refused to support, is similar to that which Rachel Maskell, an MP of the Labor Party, is trying to pass in order to allow the Monarch to remove titles. However, Maskell's bill is motivated by Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s younger brother who was accused of sexually abusing an underage person in connection with serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.Prince Harry, however, has no interest in dropping his royal title. During a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper which focused on his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old father of two asked, “And what difference would that make?” when asked why he and his wife have yet to renounce their royal titles.“There is a political issue. As well as trashing his family and monetizing his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country,” Seely claimed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

prince harry, uk royal family, tory mps