Kanye West Reportedly Ties Knot With Yeezy Designer & Kardashian Lookalike in Secret Ceremony

Rapper Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony.

Embattled rapper Kanye West is believed to have remarried, several months after officially parting ways with voluptuous American socialite and media icon, Kim Kardashian.As the dust from the acrimonious divorce settles, the hip-hop star who now likes to be known as Ye has tied the knot in secret with a 'Kardashian lookalike', Bianca Censori, according to media reports. The 27-year-old Australian woman is the "head of architecture" for his brand Yeezy. Speculations were rife as Ye was allegedly spotted wearing a large new ring on his left wedding finger. Furthermore, the musician and the young blonde were seen tucking into dinner for two at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.Censori, who is naturally a brunette, was showing off her newly bleached short hairstyle. Meanwhile, West, 45, is believed to have hinted at the new romance in his song, "Censori Overload", released in early December. Who is Bianca Censori?Bianca Censori works at Ye's brand, Yeezy, having joined the company back in November 2020. Before studying architecture at the University of Melbourne, Bianca is said to have launched a jewellery company called Nylons after leaving high school. Censori, who has a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the University of Melbourne, moved to Los Angeles in the US, and got the job at Yeezy in 2020.Ye's RollercoasterYe and his ex-wife finalized their divorce on 29 November 2022 with the rapper ordered to pay $200,000 a month for child support. Of late, he has been forced to contend with a lot of backlash over his remarks, social media posts and interviews, which attracted public indignation. The rapper was suspended from Twitter on 10 October after he posted antisemitic remarks on his account. He was then welcomed back to the platform by new owner Elon Musk, on 20 November, but that did not last long. The tech billionaire suspended the singer again for tweeting a photo of a swastika inside a Star of David, that violated the platform's rules against incitement to violence.

