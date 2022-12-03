https://sputniknews.com/20221203/kanyes-subreddit-becomes-holocaust-memorial-1104996132.html

Kanye's Subreddit Becomes Holocaust Memorial

Kanye's Subreddit Becomes Holocaust Memorial

Reddit is an American news, content and discussion website. It's made up of an ever-expanding number of subreddits which are simply forums devoted to a... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T11:12+0000

2022-12-03T11:12+0000

2022-12-03T11:12+0000

viral

kanye west

reddit

antisemitism

holocaust

adolf hitler

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091431530_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_009b0fa6c979af188b66117de1cbd92a.jpg

After a string of antisemitic remarks by Kanye West and the resulting wave of public outrage, a reddit user has proposed to "convert /r/Kanye to a Holocaust remembrance sub".Reddit users began sharing information about the Holocaust, including victim statistics, photos and interviews in /r/Kanye.According to news outlets, closing the entire subreddit had also been considered. However, eventually it was deemed unnecessary because the subreddit was created for the rapper's fans (including former ones), who may not share his opinions.After a little more than a month since his Twitter account was reinstated, Kanye published an image of swastika inside a Star of David, prompting Elon Musk, the new owner of the platform, to ban his account again.Before the tweet, Kanye publicly declared that he "liked" Nazi Fuhrer Adolf Hitler. On Thursday night, the famous rapper said on Alex Jones' Infowars podcast that he "see[s] good things about Hitler also... Every human being has something, a value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."The recent remarks came after a spate of other comments that were deemed antisemitic and led to his initial ban on Twitter in October. A number of brands and companies that cooperated with the rapper who has officially changed his name to "Ye" cut ties with him after he repeatedly claimed that Hollywood and the entertainment industry was being controlled by Jewish people. He also tweeted:After the tweet, JPMorgan Chase refused to service West's accounts, and Balenciaga - with whom he was working - officially announced that they had ceased any involvement with the rapper. They were soon followed by GAP, for whom West worked on a joint clothing collection. Ye's fashion project, adidas Yeezy, has also been cancelled since the German sports brand announced the termination of the contract with the rapper.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/jpmorgan-chase-cuts-off-ye-west-here-are-the-three-worst-criminals-banks-have-worked-with-1101788695.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

kanye’s subreddit became holocaust memorial, ye's antisemitic statement, reddit on kanye statements, kanye twitte banned for what, what did kanye do