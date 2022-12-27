https://sputniknews.com/20221227/kim-kardashian-on-co-parenting-with-kanye-west-really-fking-hard-1105815055.html

Kim Kardashian on Co-parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Kim Kardashian on Co-parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Kim Kardashian has shared her co-parenting experience with her ex-husband Kanye West. The couple tries to raise their four kids together in peace after their scandalous divorce.

2022-12-27T11:46+0000

2022-12-27T11:46+0000

2022-12-27T11:46+0000

viral

kanye west

kim kardashian

divorce

children

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418337_0:72:2515:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3470b54508451898500e38b1fd571a.jpg

Actress and celebrity Kim Kardashian discussed her experience of co-parenting with Kanye West, describing it as "really f**king hard" in a new interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast.Despite that, Kardashian noted that she tries to preserve Kanye's positive image in the eyes of her children.The media personality believes that her children are too young to cope with the media buzz regarding the controversial actions of the rapper, now known as Ye'. But she understands that one day her children will know all the public information about their parents' actions and says: "When they are [ready to talk about their dad's behavior], we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad."Kardashian admitted that she expects to give her children the same beautiful and bright relationship with their father that she had with hers:According to the US media, after they finalized their divorce on 29 November, West was required to pay $200,000 a month for child support.Recently, West's actions have attracted public indignation. He expressed a certain admiration for Hitler, posted an image of a Swastika inside a Star of David and, according to media report, showed porn to his employees.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

kim kardashian on co-parenting with kanye west, kim kardashian at angie martinez irl podcast about kanye west, kim kardashian wants to protect her children, kim kardashian parenting, kim kardashian co-parenting really hard, kim kardashian interview irl podcast,