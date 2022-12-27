https://sputniknews.com/20221227/kim-kardashian-on-co-parenting-with-kanye-west-really-fking-hard-1105815055.html
Kim Kardashian on Co-parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'
Kim Kardashian has shared her co-parenting experience with her ex-husband Kanye West. The couple tries to raise their four kids together in peace after their scandalous divorce.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014. The couple have four children: nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm. In February 2021, the businesswoman filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Actress and celebrity Kim Kardashian discussed her experience of co-parenting with Kanye West, describing it as "really f**king hard" in a new interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast.
Despite that, Kardashian noted that she tries to preserve Kanye's positive image in the eyes of her children.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world," Kardashian said.
The media personality believes that her children are too young to cope with the media buzz regarding the controversial actions of the rapper, now known as Ye'. But she understands that one day her children will know all the public information about their parents' actions and says: "When they are [ready to talk about their dad's behavior], we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad."
Kardashian admitted that she expects to give her children the same beautiful and bright relationship with their father that she had with hers:
"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids - as long as they can have that."
According to the US media, after they finalized their divorce on 29 November, West was required to pay $200,000 a month for child support.
Recently, West's actions have attracted public indignation
. He expressed a certain admiration for Hitler
, posted an image of a Swastika inside a Star of David and, according to media report, showed porn to his employees
.