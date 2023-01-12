https://sputniknews.com/20230112/us-intelligence-chief-publishes-report-revealing-dramatic-increase-in-ufo-sightings-since-2020-1106263834.html

US Intelligence Chief Publishes Report Revealing Dramatic Increase in UFO Sightings Since 2020

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of sightings of UFOs over the past two years, according to a report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Thursday.At that time, the office had accumulated just 144 reports in 17 years, but now the total stands at 510, the document states.According to the report, the AARO characterized 26 reports as being of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) or UAS-like entities; 163 were characterized as balloon or balloon-like entities; and six were attributed to clutter.“Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” the ODNI noted.In a statement on Thursday, US Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, hailed the report’s publication, calling it “a step forward in understanding and addressing risks to aviators.”The ODNI’s report is now mandated annually by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the massive spending bill that funds the Pentagon every year.In 2017, the Pentagon confirmed the existence of the UAPTF, despite the public closing of the AATIP years earlier, and after, lawmakers began requesting the release of footage collected by the program, which also began to be leaked in the press. In 2021, Congress required the ODNI to begin issuing an annual report on UFO sightings and the potential dangers they might include for US military installations and warships, and in May 2022, the Senate held a hearing on the phenomena.

