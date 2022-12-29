https://sputniknews.com/20221229/no-need-to-land-or-drill-to-hunt-for-alien-life-hiding-on-saturns-moon-study-claims-1105883195.html

No Need to Land or Drill to Hunt for Alien Life Hiding on Saturn's Moon, Study Claims

No Need to Land or Drill to Hunt for Alien Life Hiding on Saturn's Moon, Study Claims

A new study claims there is no need to land or drill to find clues of alien life hiding on Saturn's moon, Enceladus.

2022-12-29T12:41+0000

2022-12-29T12:41+0000

2022-12-29T12:41+0000

science & tech

science

saturn

alien life

enceladus

university of arizona

cassini probe

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105502/10/1055021014_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a650e3300e2a20506c52ee3474f2671b.jpg

Alien life could be detected under the icy shell of one of Saturn’s 83 moons, Enceladus, without the need to drill into its crust or even land on its surface, new research claims.Sending an orbiting space probe could provide an answer to the mystery of whether there might be microbial life on the celestial body that has long been in the crosshairs of scientists, the study published in The Planetary Science Journal revealed.Ever since the presence of a warm saltwater ocean beneath a thick layer of ice on Enceladus was proven it has fueled the imagination of those hunting for alien life. When NASA's Cassinini probe, examining Saturn and its system, sampled water plumes that erupt through the surface of Enceladus, it found that these jets contained molecules with carbon, an essential part of life.A team of scientists from the University of Arizona and the French Université Paris Sciences et Lettres have calculated that signs of life could be discovered in plumes of water vapour emanating from the surface of the moon, located 800 million miles away from our Earth. The plumes emerge from cracks on the icy surface, drawn forth by Saturn's strong gravitational field.In their research last year, the team suggested that the fact that Saturn's moon was "burping up" methane (which can be produced by living organisms) in plumes could be taken as a likely sign of presence of life on Enceladus. Now, senior author of the new paper, Régis Ferrière, who is associate professor in the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, told media:Ferrière, who together with his collaborators offered the details of a hypothetical space mission, added:However, what would be more realistic is to rely on upgraded instruments to sample the plumes like Cassini did. If that did not work, the research suggested landing on the moon's surface.

https://sputniknews.com/20200124/scientists-say-saturns-moon-enceladus-may-contain-energy-sources-to-support-life-1078121411.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

to find clues of alien life on saturn's moon, enceladus, to send orbiting space probe, microbial life, icy shell, warm saltwater ocean on enceladus