Most Compelling UFO Footage Ever Captured Was Just Filmed in Rural Wisconsin

Multiple residents in Wisconsin captured what might be the most compelling possible UFO footage ever seen.Video has surfaced from several residents in rural Wisconsin, showcasing the event from multiple angles and filmed independently, of strange lights dancing across the sky in a way that has thus far defied explanation.At least two residents filmed the lights at nearly the same time at different locations according to the video’s metadata, while residents in other parts of Wisconsin and Michigan reported and captured similar events.The videos were first discovered by former FBI agent and host of UFO Witness on Discovery+ Ben Hansen. They were later exclusively obtained and published by DailyMail.com.The video shows at least five separate globes of light zooming across the Wisconsin sky at incredible speeds, seeming to stay in a formation and making physics-defying maneuvers.The videos were taken on the night of December 1. A witness identified as Kimberly says she and her husband were driving when they thought they saw a white owl swoop in front of their car. But when the object returned and swooped in front of their car three more times they realized it was not an owl.Kimberly and her husband then noticed similar lights in the sky and decided to film what they were seeing.Other residents reported seeing similar lights in the sky, some turned purple. DailyMail.com published pictures of those events.There were no significant weather systems active in the area at the time the videos were taken, other than a light covering of clouds. A Milwaukee Federal Aviation Administration controller who has access to radar data told Dailymail.com that no airplanes were in the area at the time.The lights also do not appear to be the type of spotlights typically used in advertising, which would also be atypical in a rural area.Hansen added that the “light anomalies” are similar to the “Foo Fighter” lights reported by World War II pilots.

