DOJ Names Special Counsel to Probe Biden's 'Mishandling' of Classified Documents

DOJ Names Special Counsel to Probe Biden's 'Mishandling' of Classified Documents

After a third batch of unaccounted-for classified documents was found in the possession of US President Joe Biden on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he had appointed a special counsel to handle the investigation.A special counsel in the US is a lawyer appointed to handle an investigation and any prosecutions that might result from it, if the usual authorities are believed to have a conflict of interest.Hur is also former deputy attorney general and a private practice lawyer with a history of prosecuting white-collar crime. He was appointed as the US attorney for the district of Maryland in 2017 by Trump, with his term ending in 2021.Lausch was given the job when just one batch of 10 documents was publicly known, after US media revealed on Monday they had been found among personal files in Biden's private office he had once used while a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. However, since then two more reports of classified document discoveries have hit the air waves: one batch in another office of Biden's and another discovery at the Bidens' home in Delaware.So far, Biden has cooperated with the Department of Justice and the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), to which presidents are supposed to surrender their files when they leave office. While Biden is the sitting US President, the files date to the time when he was US Vice President, from 2009 until 2017.As the investigation of the potential mishandling of sensitive documents by Biden begins to unfold, his predecessor, Donald Trump, has sounded off.Like Biden, Trump is under investigation for potentially mishandling classified files, but unlike Biden, the FBI raided his Florida home last year and found hundreds of files it had correctly surmised had not been returned to NARA. No charges have been filed against Trump, but he has challenged the DOJ's right to investigate him in the courts.

