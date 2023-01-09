International
US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Congress
US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Congress
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should no longer provide refuge to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since late... 09.01.2023, Sputnik International
"He basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government. He’s actually very close to Donald Trump. He should be extradited to Brazil. In fact, it was reported that he was under investigation for corruption and fled Brazil to the United States," Rep. Joaquin Castro told US broadcaster on Sunday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed the call for the US to "cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida." On Sunday, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital in protest of the 2022 presidential election results. Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in on January 1, called the attack on the government buildings barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. Many countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.
US Lawmakers Say No Refuge for Bolsonaro in US After Supporters Storm Brazil Congress

15:08 GMT 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should no longer provide refuge to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since late December, after the Brazil Congress storming, US Democratic lawmakers said.
"He basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government. He’s actually very close to Donald Trump. He should be extradited to Brazil. In fact, it was reported that he was under investigation for corruption and fled Brazil to the United States," Rep. Joaquin Castro told US broadcaster on Sunday.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed the call for the US to "cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."
On Sunday, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital in protest of the 2022 presidential election results. Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in on January 1, called the attack on the government buildings barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.
Many countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.
