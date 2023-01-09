https://sputniknews.com/20230109/brazils-federal-district-governor-ibaneis-rocha-removed-from-post---reports-1106148481.html

Brazil's Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha Removed From Post - Reports

Brazil’s Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha Removed From Post - Reports

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has ruled to remove Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha from his post after the unrest at government buildings in Brasilia, local media reported.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. Rocha said that over 400 people have been detained. In the midst of Sunday events in Brasilia, Rocha published an appeal on his blog with an apology to the president, congressmen and judges of the Supreme Court, but Lula did not accept the apology and said that the governor would be held accountable for what happened in the capital city, according to Brazilian media reports.

