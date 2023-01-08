International
Biden Makes First Public Comment About Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters, 170 Arrested So Far
US President Joe Biden called the pro-Bolsonaro attack on government buildings "outrageous". It was Biden's first comment about the riot in Brazil, during which supporters of Brazil's former president broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Biden also addressed the riot on Twitter, writing: "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."The riot took place about a week following the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a veteran leftist and former president of Brazil who defeated Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, in late October during Brazil's presidential election. The attack comes after about two months of protesting from pro-Bolsonaro who have set vehicles on fire, blocked roads and camped outside of military buildings.
23:34 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 00:01 GMT 09.01.2023)
© Twitter/@GeorgMarquesBolsonaro Supporters Storm Congress
On Sunday supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in the capital of Brazil. The rioters, who are seeking to keep Bolsonaro in power despite President Lula da Silva's election win in October, damaged the building and broke its windows.
US President Joe Biden called the pro-Bolsonaro attack on government buildings "outrageous". It was Biden's first comment about the riot in Brazil, during which supporters of Brazil's former president broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court, and presidential palace.
Biden also addressed the riot on Twitter, writing: "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."
The riot took place about a week following the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a veteran leftist and former president of Brazil who defeated Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, in late October during Brazil's presidential election. The attack comes after about two months of protesting from pro-Bolsonaro who have set vehicles on fire, blocked roads and camped outside of military buildings.
