https://sputniknews.com/20230108/biden-makes-first-public-comment-about-pro-bolsonaro-rioters-150-arrested-so-far-1106147550.html

Biden Makes First Public Comment About Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters, 170 Arrested So Far

Biden Makes First Public Comment About Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters, 170 Arrested So Far

On Sunday supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in the capital of Brazil. The rioters, who are seeking... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-08T23:34+0000

2023-01-08T23:34+0000

2023-01-09T00:01+0000

joe biden

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106146393_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_a33007b3b2971891c0c3736797aa20bb.png

US President Joe Biden called the pro-Bolsonaro attack on government buildings "outrageous". It was Biden's first comment about the riot in Brazil, during which supporters of Brazil's former president broke into the country's congressional building, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Biden also addressed the riot on Twitter, writing: "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."The riot took place about a week following the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a veteran leftist and former president of Brazil who defeated Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, in late October during Brazil's presidential election. The attack comes after about two months of protesting from pro-Bolsonaro who have set vehicles on fire, blocked roads and camped outside of military buildings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

joe biden, biden administration