Dems Fail to Hold Anyone Accountable Two Years After January 6th

Dems Fail to Hold Anyone Accountable Two Years After January 6th

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the Biden administration’s expansion of the Title 42 policy to include Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants in addition to Venezuelan migrants, why the US pronouncements about migrants fleeing communism are baseless, and why the “communism” that the US claims is the cause of migration actually benefits the working class in places like Nicaragua and how sanctions continue to punish the people who live in the targets of imperialism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language and the general secretary of Liberation, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the United Kingdom to discuss proposed legislation in the UK which would restrict the right to strike among workers in certain industries, why this proposal can be seen as a direct reaction into the wave of strikes across the UK, and what the support for strikes in the UK and this backlash from the Conservative government signify about the power of working people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the collapse of Buffalo Bills Cornerback Damar Hamlin during a recent football game and the concerns it has raised about the brutality of football, the history of injuries and deaths in football and other sports and why that history is often forgotten, and how capitalist culture is ingrained in the bloodlust that is often on display in professional sports.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the second anniversary of the January 6th of the Capitol breach and the Democrats’ lack of a meaningful response to it, the true class character of the attack and the movement that was behind it, and why we need a mass movement to oppose further escalation in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

