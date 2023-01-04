'Too Messed Up to Type': Marvel's Jeremy Renner Goes on Social Media After Run-In With Snow Plough
Jeremy Renner, who portrayed Hawkeye, one of the superheroes from Marvel’s Avengers, underwent surgery on January 2 due to “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” sustained in an accident while clearing snow in his Reno, Nevada, neighborhood after a massive blizzard on New Year's Eve.
After undergoing two surgeries, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has gone on Instagram* to share a picture of himself from his hospital bed.
"Thank you for all your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," wrote the 51-year old actor, whose condition was described as critical but stable after the injuries he sustained when hit by a snow plough.
Surgeons had earlier placed metal pins around the two-time Oscar nominee's leg after it was run over by the snow plough he was using to clear a private road from some of the snow that had inundated Reno, Nevada, over the New Year Eve.
According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, after discovering that his own vehicle was stuck in a snowdrift, Jeremy Renner had used his 6,500kg "PistenBully" plough to get it out.
"After successfully towing his vehicle, Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to a family member," Balaam said.
At that moment the plough began to roll of its own accord, and the actor made an attempt to get back into the driver's seat, but was "run over by the PistenBully."
"A eyewitness said he saw Renner get in... and didn't see him again until it came to rest in a pile of snow at the bottom of his driveway," the Sheriff told a press conference, adding that Washoe County Sheriff's office was examining the plough to rule out mechanical failure.
Renner, who underwent surgery on Mondayafter sustaining “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” was “making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” according to his representative, Samantha Mast.
Previously, Renner had shared on social media photos of the blizzard and snow drifts that had hit Reno, Nev., along with other parts of the US ahead of the Christmas holidays.
