As Monster Snowstorm Death Toll Soars in US, National Guard Sweep Homes for Trapped Victims

2022-12-29T05:04+0000

The death toll claimed by the "blizzard of the century" that has held parts of the United States in its grips since before Christmas has soared, with 37 people having died in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo. As the frigid temperatures of the past few days slowly give way to warmer weather, melting the inundation of snow, more bodies are expected to be found.The National Guard, sent in to help with recovery efforts, has been sweeping parts of Buffalo as authorities fear many victims may have been trapped in their snowed-in homes. Over 600 National Guard members have been sent to western New York, according to officials.Some people collapsed while waiting in vain for emergency teams to reach them. Bodies have been discovered in cars, after drivers ventured out into the raging blizzard disregarding the driving ban set in place. There have been fatalities reported after desperate residents suffered cardiac arrest while shovelling snow.The county stretched along the shore of Lake Erie in western New York State has been hit particularly hard by the snowstorm, with the fatalities there now surpassing the toll from the notorious Buffalo blizzard of 1977, which claimed 29 lives.Overall across the United States, there have been reports of around 62 blizzard-related deaths.According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, officers have been searching for victims often using their own personal snowmobiles and trucks.As questions were raised about the response to the snowstorm, local officials dismissed criticism and praised efforts of first responders.A massive effort is also underway now to clear storm drains as melting snow and forecasts of rain have raised the possibility of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

