International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/bodies-found-in-cars--homes-as-us-bomb-cyclone-rages-on-1105836837.html
Bodies Found in Cars & Homes as US Bomb Cyclone Rages On
Bodies Found in Cars & Homes as US Bomb Cyclone Rages On
Bodies found in cars and homes, people die while shovelling snow as US bomb cyclone rages on.
2022-12-28T05:03+0000
2022-12-28T05:03+0000
americas
us
blizzard
bomb cyclone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105835640_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c80827f75c61e8053fa5988ffd53f01.jpg
The deadly bomb cyclone that has battered parts of the US is continuing to rake up a death toll, as bodies are being discovered in cars and homes that have been snowed in. Some people died as ambulances could not reach them in time. Others suffered cardiac arrests while shovelling snow.Across the United States, there are reports of around 62 blizzard-related deaths, with the death toll in the New York state city of Buffalo rising to 28. According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's office, December 27 resulted in seven more deaths, with more victims of the inclement weather expected.Too many people were disregarding the ban on driving in the unsafe weather conditions, County Executive Mark Poloncarz told media during a briefing on the recovery efforts in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. Speaking on Tuesday as another two inches (5.08 cm) of snow were predicted to fall by the end of the day in the area, Poloncarz pleaded with residents:100 military police along with troops from the New York State Police Department have been brought in to help with the search-and-rescue operations, added Mark Poloncarz. He explained that they would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections to enforce the driving ban still in place. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gragmalia, looting was "still going on" in some parts of the city, with four people arrested to date.Meanwhile, around 4,000 people in the area remain without power and thousands of flights have been cancelled, with people stranded at airports.The meteorological term for the weather phenomenon that has gripped parts of the US throughout the Christmas holidays is "bombogenesis," and it happens when a storm system's central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours.As the National Weather Service cautiously predicted that Tuesday's snow might be the last, officials warned that warming temperatures in the region might lead to flooding as snow begins to thaw. This set Erie County authorities in a rush to remove ice and blockages from storm drains.
https://sputniknews.com/20221227/us-remains-in-grips-of-blizzard-of-the-century-with-nine-inches-of-snow-expected-1105808035.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/bone-chilling-winter-storm-leaves-us-battling-snow-rain-fierce-wind-chills--power-outages-1105742384.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105835640_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3ab929fda6c27c05536c24f778bc71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bodies found in cars and homes, us bomb cyclone, blizzard-related deaths, deaths while shovelling snow, stranded in cars,
bodies found in cars and homes, us bomb cyclone, blizzard-related deaths, deaths while shovelling snow, stranded in cars,

Bodies Found in Cars & Homes as US Bomb Cyclone Rages On

05:03 GMT 28.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOED VIERAA resident digs out of the snow in Buffalo, New York, on December 27, 2022.
A resident digs out of the snow in Buffalo, New York, on December 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOED VIERA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande River along the border with Mexico, the snowstorm that has gripped parts of the United States has been almost unprecedented in its scope, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as temperatures nosedived drastically below normal causing blizzard conditions.
The deadly bomb cyclone that has battered parts of the US is continuing to rake up a death toll, as bodies are being discovered in cars and homes that have been snowed in. Some people died as ambulances could not reach them in time. Others suffered cardiac arrests while shovelling snow.
Across the United States, there are reports of around 62 blizzard-related deaths, with the death toll in the New York state city of Buffalo rising to 28.
According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's office, December 27 resulted in seven more deaths, with more victims of the inclement weather expected.
"All of the numbers have not caught up at this time. We know that the [Erie] county number is larger," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.
Too many people were disregarding the ban on driving in the unsafe weather conditions, County Executive Mark Poloncarz told media during a briefing on the recovery efforts in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. Speaking on Tuesday as another two inches (5.08 cm) of snow were predicted to fall by the end of the day in the area, Poloncarz pleaded with residents:
"Please, I'm begging, stay home... Please, please, do not drive in the city of Buffalo, unless you are emergency personnel."
© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Twitter account of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz
Screenshot of Twitter account of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2022
Screenshot of Twitter account of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz
© Photo : Twitter
100 military police along with troops from the New York State Police Department have been brought in to help with the search-and-rescue operations, added Mark Poloncarz. He explained that they would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections to enforce the driving ban still in place. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gragmalia, looting was "still going on" in some parts of the city, with four people arrested to date.
Meanwhile, around 4,000 people in the area remain without power and thousands of flights have been cancelled, with people stranded at airports.
An abandoned vehicle is left under heavy snow along a street in Buffalo, New York, on December 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
Americas
US Remains in Grips of 'Blizzard of the Century' With Nine Inches of Snow Expected
Yesterday, 05:20 GMT
The meteorological term for the weather phenomenon that has gripped parts of the US throughout the Christmas holidays is "bombogenesis," and it happens when a storm system's central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours.
As the National Weather Service cautiously predicted that Tuesday's snow might be the last, officials warned that warming temperatures in the region might lead to flooding as snow begins to thaw. This set Erie County authorities in a rush to remove ice and blockages from storm drains.
Storm in Cape Elizabeth - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
Americas
Bone-Chilling Winter Storm Leaves US Battling Snow, Rain, Fierce Wind Chills & Power Outages
24 December, 02:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала