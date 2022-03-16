https://sputniknews.com/20220316/marvel-studios-strongly-denounces-anti-lgbtq-laws-after-disney-condemns-dont-say-gay-bill-1093941649.html
Marvel Studios ‘Strongly Denounces’ Anti-LGBTQ Laws After Disney Condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
Marvel Studios ‘Strongly Denounces’ Anti-LGBTQ Laws After Disney Condemns ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
Although Disney has included LGBTQ characters in films in recent years, its studios have been criticized for burying the characters' identities in...
After initially waffling over taking a position on the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill because it would ban discussions of gender identity and sexuality in classrooms, entertainment giant Disney has made an about-face thanks to heavy criticism.On Tuesday, Marvel Studios, which produces the superhero films based on Marvel Comics and is owned by Disney, issued a statement not just condemning the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but all legislative attacks on LGBTQ rights.Florida lawmakers sent the “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Governor Ron DeSantis last week. If he signs it, as is expected, the bill would stop LGBTQ teachers for kindergarten and grades 1-3 from discussing their identities or mentioning their same-gender spouses, and the children of LGBTQ parents in those grades from mentioning their parents in school. Opponents have said doing so would be detrimental to the mental health of LGBTQ children, while supporters have portrayed the bill as preventing “sexual instruction” of minors and “social engineering” by teaching children that transgender people exist.Opposition has been strong and is growing: students in several Florida schools have staged walk-out protests and Disney employees are reportedly planning one, as well. The corporation, which operates the huge EPCOT Center amusement park in central Florida, was criticized for refusing to speak out against the bill after having denounced other anti-LGBTQ bills in other states. Critics pointed to Disney’s extensive political donations to Florida Republicans, including all of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s sponsors.According to a count by the national LGBTQ rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, at least 160 anti-LGBTQ bills have already been introduced in state legislatures in 2022, more than half of which specifically target transgender youth. Florida passed a bill last year banning trans girls from competing in girls’ sports, for example. Others include bans on gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth in several states, and in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ordered Child Protective Services to investigate parents who support their trans children, deeming the practice “child abuse.”
Although Disney has included LGBTQ characters in films in recent years, its studios have been criticized for burying the characters’ identities in “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” moments, which LGBTQ advocates argue falls short of true inclusion.
After initially waffling over taking a position on the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay”
bill because it would ban discussions of gender identity and sexuality in classrooms, entertainment giant Disney has made an about-face thanks to heavy criticism.
On Tuesday, Marvel Studios, which produces the superhero films based on Marvel Comics and is owned by Disney, issued a statement not just condemning the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but all legislative attacks on LGBTQ rights.
“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community,” Marvel said. “Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”
Florida lawmakers sent the “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Governor Ron DeSantis last week. If he signs it, as is expected, the bill would stop LGBTQ teachers for kindergarten and grades 1-3 from discussing their identities or mentioning their same-gender spouses, and the children of LGBTQ parents in those grades from mentioning their parents in school.
Opponents have said doing so would be detrimental to the mental health of LGBTQ children, while supporters have portrayed the bill as preventing “sexual instruction” of minors and “social engineering” by teaching children that transgender people exist.
Opposition has been strong and is growing: students in several Florida schools have staged walk-out protests
and Disney employees are reportedly planning one
, as well. The corporation, which operates the huge EPCOT Center amusement park in central Florida, was criticized for refusing to speak out against the bill after having denounced other anti-LGBTQ bills in other states.
Critics pointed to Disney’s extensive political donations to Florida Republicans, including all of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s sponsors.
In his March 12 apology for failing to take a stand
against the bill sooner, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said
the company was “pausing all political donations in the state of Florida” pending a review, and that future donations would focus on “support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states.”
According to a count by the national LGBTQ rights advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, at least 160 anti-LGBTQ bills
have already been introduced in state legislatures in 2022, more than half of which specifically target transgender youth.
Florida passed a bill last year banning trans girls from competing in girls’ sports, for example. Others include bans on gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth in several states, and in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ordered Child Protective Services to investigate parents who support their trans children, deeming the practice “child abuse.”