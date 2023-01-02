International
In mid-December, Renner shared a photo of snow in Washoe County, Nevada, where he owns a home, writing on his Twitter page, "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."
US actor Jeremy Renner remains "in critical but stable condition" after he sustained injuries in a weather-related accident while plowing snow", his spokesperson has revealed.The location of the Sunday accident has not been confirmed yet.The 51-year-old Hawkeye star owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountain, which was hit by a winter storm on New Year's Eve that left about 35,000 local homes without power.At least 60 people died in the aftermath of the "blizzard of the century", which rode roughshod over much of the US last week.
Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Weather-Related Incident

In mid-December, Renner shared a photo of snow in Washoe County, Nevada, where he owns a home, writing on his Twitter page, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”
US actor Jeremy Renner remains “in critical but stable condition” after he sustained injuries in a weather-related accident while plowing snow”, his spokesperson has revealed.

The spokesperson added that Renner’s family is with him “and he is receiving excellent care” after reportedly being airlifted to hospital.

The location of the Sunday accident has not been confirmed yet.
The 51-year-old Hawkeye star owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountain, which was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that left about 35,000 local homes without power.
The Sunday incident came after Renner posted several clips of himself behind the wheel of a snow plow last month, writing on one: “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”
At least 60 people died in the aftermath of the “blizzard of the century”, which rode roughshod over much of the US last week.
