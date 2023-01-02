https://sputniknews.com/20230102/jeremy-renner-in-critical-but-stable-condition-after-weather-related-incident--1105984874.html

Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Weather-Related Incident

Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Weather-Related Incident

In mid-December, Renner shared a photo of snow in Washoe County, Nevada, where he owns a home, writing on his Twitter page, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

2023-01-02T05:41+0000

2023-01-02T05:41+0000

2023-01-02T05:41+0000

americas

us

nevada

incident

weather

actor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/02/1105985355_0:137:2564:1579_1920x0_80_0_0_c27a358577c5565d39c61f03933aa9e7.jpg

US actor Jeremy Renner remains “in critical but stable condition” after he sustained injuries in a weather-related accident while plowing snow”, his spokesperson has revealed.The location of the Sunday accident has not been confirmed yet.The 51-year-old Hawkeye star owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountain, which was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that left about 35,000 local homes without power.At least 60 people died in the aftermath of the “blizzard of the century”, which rode roughshod over much of the US last week.

https://sputniknews.com/20221226/winter-has-come-us-hit-by-harshest-snowstorm-in-decades-1105793766.html

americas

nevada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us actor jeremy renner, weather-related incident with us actor jeremy renner, us actor jeremy renner's transportation to hospital,“ blizzard of the century” in much of the us