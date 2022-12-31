https://sputniknews.com/20221231/russian-automobile-industry-considers-eu-africa-asia-as-priority-markets-1105943529.html
Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets
Priority export markets for Russian cars are the countries of the European Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America, the development strategy for the Russian automobile industry until 2035 revealed on Friday.
"Priority export destinations are member states of the European Union, countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America and other countries with developing economies," the document reads. The target shares of passenger car exports in the production volume will be 3% in 2025, growing to 10% in 2030 and to 15% in 2035, the strategy added. The development strategy of the Russian automobile industry until 2035 was approved earlier on Friday by the Cabinet of Ministers and published on the official portal of legal information.
Priority export markets for Russian cars are the countries of the European Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America, the development strategy for the Russian automobile industry until 2035 revealed on Friday.
"Priority export destinations are member states of the European Union, countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America and other countries with developing economies," the document reads.
The target shares of passenger car exports in the production volume will be 3% in 2025, growing to 10% in 2030 and to 15% in 2035, the strategy added.
The development strategy of the Russian automobile industry until 2035 was approved earlier on Friday by the Cabinet of Ministers and published on the official portal of legal information.
