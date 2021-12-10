Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/way-to-speed-up-charging-of-electric-cars-found-in-russia--1091411771.html
Way to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
Way to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
A carbon nano-material with unique electrical properties was developed by scientists at Saratov Chernyshevsky State University
2021-12-10T10:15+0000
2021-12-10T10:18+0000
tech
russia
scientists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091411883_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_19f57cfa0043cb11430bc0603ae729d0.jpg
According to the researchers, the material would significantly accelerate the charging procedure and increase the period of operation of electric cars and other vehicles, and would be used to create flexible wearable electronics. The results of the study were published in the Membranes magazine.According to the scientists, due to the hardness and intrinsic fragility of conventional electrode material, it doesn’t allow the solving of many important problems associated with nano-electronics, such as the creation of supercapacitors or development of flexible and stretchable electronic devices attached to the skin.According to the experts, multi-layer hybrid films based on graphene and carbon nanotubes present the most promising alternative. The material is characterised by structural flexibility, high electrical conductivity, chemical and thermal stability, as well as simplicity of modification and ease of manufacture, the SGU scientists said.For the first time, specialists have found a structural configuration of the hybrid film that not only provides high electrical conductivity and electric capacity, but also allows the functional properties of the material to be maintained during deformation.Due to these properties, the new hybrid film will become the optimal material for flexible electrodes of new generation supercapacitors, the SGU scientists explained. The researchers believe that by replacing the graphite electrodes used today with nano-hybrid ones it is possible to extend the service life of devices, significantly increase capacity and reduce the amount of time required to charge a battery.In the future, scientists plan to study in more detail the influence of deformation of different types on the electrical properties of hybrid films.
Great news.
0
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091411883_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_37bda01dda43b7eb37c21e1eea22f332.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, russia, scientists

Way to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia

10:15 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 10.12.2021)
CC0 / / Carbon nanotube
Carbon nanotube - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
A carbon nano-material with unique electrical properties was developed by scientists at Saratov Chernyshevsky State University (SGU).
According to the researchers, the material would significantly accelerate the charging procedure and increase the period of operation of electric cars and other vehicles, and would be used to create flexible wearable electronics. The results of the study were published in the Membranes magazine.
According to the scientists, due to the hardness and intrinsic fragility of conventional electrode material, it doesn’t allow the solving of many important problems associated with nano-electronics, such as the creation of supercapacitors or development of flexible and stretchable electronic devices attached to the skin.
According to the experts, multi-layer hybrid films based on graphene and carbon nanotubes present the most promising alternative. The material is characterised by structural flexibility, high electrical conductivity, chemical and thermal stability, as well as simplicity of modification and ease of manufacture, the SGU scientists said.
For the first time, specialists have found a structural configuration of the hybrid film that not only provides high electrical conductivity and electric capacity, but also allows the functional properties of the material to be maintained during deformation.

"We have found out that the width of the graphene nano-tape and the magnitude of the shift of the graphene plates determine the electrochemical properties of the hybrid film. During the axial stretching the resistance and other essential electrical characteristics of our material are preserved," - Olga Glukhova, Head of the Department of Radiotechnology and Electrodynamics of SGU said.

Due to these properties, the new hybrid film will become the optimal material for flexible electrodes of new generation supercapacitors, the SGU scientists explained. The researchers believe that by replacing the graphite electrodes used today with nano-hybrid ones it is possible to extend the service life of devices, significantly increase capacity and reduce the amount of time required to charge a battery.

"For example, supercapacitors based on our material may eventually allow electric cars to work without recharging several times longer, while the charging procedure itself will happen in just a few minutes, rather than a few hours. Even at the current stage of the research, it is obvious that our material can accelerate charging, at least doubling it," Olga Glukhova noted.

In the future, scientists plan to study in more detail the influence of deformation of different types on the electrical properties of hybrid films.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
Great news.
vtvot tak
10 December, 13:24 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant
10:35 GMTIndia Airlifts Over 100 People, Including Afghan Nationals, Holy Books From Kabul
10:29 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams Ukrainian Vessel's Action in Strait of Kerch as Provocation
10:21 GMTHindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
10:19 GMTUK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10:15 GMTWay to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
10:05 GMTElon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
09:39 GMTUS Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
09:31 GMTJoe Biden to Make First Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
09:27 GMTIsrael Trailblazes 10-Country Cyberattack ‘War Game’ to Boost Cooperation Against Hacker Threat
09:03 GMTUK High Court Announces Verdict on Julian Assange's Extradition Case
08:52 GMTSouth African President Invites Scientists From BRICS Countries to Study COVID-19
08:43 GMTParis May Ask European Commission to Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK Over Fishing Row
08:41 GMTElon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares, Worth $963.2 Million
08:40 GMTTaiwan Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Cut Off Ties With Island, Foreign Ministry Says
08:10 GMTFans Come Out in Support of Virat Kohli After Cricketer Gets Sacked as Indian Team's ODI Captain
07:58 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Pictures of 'Royal' Wedding of Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Go Viral
07:55 GMTIndia: Uttar Pradesh Gov’t Slammed as Video of Cop Beating Man With Child in Arms Goes Viral
07:50 GMTRudiger Reportedly Set to Become World's 2nd Highest-Paid Defender as Four Top Clubs Eye German Star