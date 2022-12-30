https://sputniknews.com/20221230/fighting-between-m23--rival-groups-reportedly-breaks-out-in-eastern-dr-congo-1105930402.html

Fighting Between M23 & Rival Groups Reportedly Breaks Out in Eastern DR Congo

Fighting Between M23 & Rival Groups Reportedly Breaks Out in Eastern DR Congo

M23 rebel group, which is active in the eastern DRC, was involved in fighting with its rival armed groups, according to local media.

2022-12-30T15:20+0000

2022-12-30T15:20+0000

2022-12-30T15:22+0000

africa

drc

eac regional force operation in drc

democratic republic of the congo

militias

armed groups

clashes

central africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105929291_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d14d2b46af61d0c876d37f1be900eb1b.jpg

M23 rebel group, which is active in the eastern DR Congo, was involved in fighting with its rival armed groups, according to local media.Heavy clashes between the M23 and opposing militias erupted in the Tongo area of North Kivu's Rutshuru territory, eastern DRC. The locals told media that they heard heavy gunfire, while one of the militia members confirmed the clashes.He stated that the M23 wanted to advance towards Kitshanga, a town which is located about 125 kilometres to the west of Goma, capital of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC, trying to cut off the city. The Tutsi-led M23 or March 23 Movement was formed in 2012. It started an armed rebellion against the DRC government that ended with a peace treaty in 2013. In late 2021, the group launched a new uprising, seizing large parts of the country and accusing the government of breaking a deal to incorporate its fighters into the army.Apart from the M23 rebel group, more than 120 armed factions continue to operate across major portions of the eastern DRC. These armed groups have been recently fighting against M23 rebels.The peace initiative, aimed at ensuring ceasefire in the region, is led by the East African Community (EAC) and icludes Nairobi and Luanda processes. Peace talks between armed groups and the government take place in Nairobi, Kenia. The parties, including 53 military groups, have recently reached an agreement on ceasefire. However, representatives of the M23 group were excluded from this process. Despite this, representatives of the movement allegedly said earlier this month that they met with the military of the DRC, where they discussed the de-escalation of the conflict.The next round of talks is expected to be held in January next year. Lat week, amid international pressure to cease hostilities, the M23 left the strategic town of Kibumba, handing it over to a regional military force. The group called the decision "a gesture of goodwill" done for the sake of peace as part of the recommendations resulting from the summit meeting on the peace process held in Luanda, Angola in November.

https://sputniknews.com/20221224/dr-congo-m23-rebels-leave-strategic-positions-in-gesture-of-goodwill-media-report-1105746300.html

africa

democratic republic of the congo

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

m23 or march 23 movement, democratic republic of the congo, peace process, east african community (eac), armed groups