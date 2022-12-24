https://sputniknews.com/20221224/dr-congo-m23-rebels-leave-strategic-positions-in-gesture-of-goodwill-media-report-1105746300.html

DR Congo: M23 Rebels Leave Strategic Positions in 'Gesture of Goodwill', Media Report

M23 rebels have started to pull out from previously-seized territories in eastern DR Congo, manifesting support of the peace process organized by the East African Community (EAC).

M23 rebels have started to pull out from previously-seized territories in the eastern DR Congo, manifesting support of the peace process, according to media reports.The militants left Kibumba, around 20 km from the city of Goma, handing positions over to the East African Community Regional Force.The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Kigali denies. In November, leaders of the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola met in Luanda to discuss the peace settlement. They issued an ultimatum to M23, demanding ending hostilites and the group’s withdrawal from occupied territories.The rebels responded that the summit's outcome "didn't concern" them, because the group was not present at the meeting. Roughly a week later, it was reported that M23 members had killed over 120 people in the town of Kishishe.Later in December, the militant organization stated that it had talks with representatives of the DRC governmental army (FARDC), the East African Regional Force (EACRF) and the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO) in the town of Kibumba.Now, as the rebels have left the town, the EAC forces note that it is a "positive indicator."The Luanda meetings came amid the more global EAC-mediated DR Congo peace efforts, which also included the Kinshasa talks, concerning peace mediation between the Congolese government and over 50 rebel groups. A new meeting on the matter will be held in January, this time in the DRC.

