It's Hard to Say If Any 'Adequate' Politicians Are Left in Ukraine: Sergey Lavrov to Sputnik

It's Hard to Say If Any ‘Adequate’ Politicians Are Left in Ukraine: Sergey Lavrov to Sputnik

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov summed up the outgoing year in an interview with Sputnik, weighing in on whether negotiations with Ukraine are possible... 29.12.2022

Sputnik: Is there any political force or specific politician in Ukraine now with whom Moscow would be ready to negotiate, and, if not, could such a figure appear in the foreseeable future? Sergey Lavrov: The current assemblage of Ukrainian politicians is well known to everyone for their inability to negotiate. Most of them are outright Russophobes. Let me remind you that immediately after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky came up with the initiative to sit down at the negotiating table. We did not reject it and agreed to a meeting with his representatives. Several rounds of negotiations have shown that it is possible to find mutually acceptable agreements. However, the negotiation process that began in February laid bare Zelensky's complete lack of independence in making important decisions.Already in April, at the behest of the Anglo-Saxons, invested in a continuation of the conflagration, Zelensly backtracked and ended all negotiations, while also radically toughening his position. Obviously, Kiev is not ready for dialogue. Putting forward varied proposals and "formulas for peace", Zelensky cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and Kherson region, the payment of reparations by Russia, and our country’s “acknowledgement of guilt in international tribunals."Of course, Russia will not negotiate with anyone under such conditions.It is difficult to say whether any “adequate” politicians are left on territories controlled by the Kiev regime, especially given their widespread practice of suppressing any dissenting voices and carrying out extrajudicial reprisals against them. Can we expect some reasonable and sane political figure to emerge in Kiev later? We can only wait and see.”Sputnik: Given the state of affairs within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), does Moscow consider it necessary to retain its representation in the organization? Can we expect the question of suspending our membership in it to arise?Sergey Lavrov: To be frank, things are not going well in the OSCE. Originally established as a platform for dialogue and cooperation on an equal footing, over the past few years it has been plunged into a deep crisis. The collective West perceives the OSCE as a tool for promoting its interests and has transformed it into an arena for propaganda battles. In 2022, Poland, with its openly anti-Russian stance, chaired the organization. Accordingly, we believe that the Poles succeeded in only one thing - they reduced to zero the effectiveness of the OSCE’s work.This hardly came as a surprise to us. After all, in general, Western countries, which are, for the most part, both OSCE and NATO members, have long and purposefully violated the principles of the Vienna organization, the spirit and letter of the basic documents adopted by it, including at the highest level - in the field of European security.For example, the expansion of NATO, bringing its military infrastructure closer to Russia's borders, grossly violates the obligation not to bolster one's own security at the expense of the security of others. Now we are reaping the fruits of the selfish, short-sighted policy of our former partners, whose credibility has been thoroughly undermined. And one of the lessons to be drawn is that if and when we return to working together, it will have to be done on a new basis, because the old approaches no longer work.

russia

ukraine

