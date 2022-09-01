https://sputniknews.com/20220901/tehran-sends-constructive-response-to-us-proposals-on-jcpoa-foreign-ministry-declares-1100289567.html

Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA, Foreign Ministry Declares

Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA, Foreign Ministry Declares

MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T23:48+0000

2022-09-01T23:48+0000

2022-09-01T23:48+0000

world

iran

iran deal

iran nuclear deal

us-iran relations

us

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

us sanctions

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/19/1077881976_144:0:1776:918_1920x0_80_0_0_87c4e0c0301d76fc433f729417b47f04.jpg

"The text that was sent [by Iran] has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Reuters quoted Kanaani as telling Iranian media.Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that an agreement on a JCPOA would be reached in the coming days.Since last year, negotiations have been underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Iran. In August, another round of discussions took place. On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the "final text" of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that his points should be agreed upon. In turn, Russia's permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the text is not bad, but it depends on whether all the states participating in the negotiations agree with this version of the package solution.On August 15, Iran sent Borrell its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on "remaining issues" in the negotiations. The EU called Iran's response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps. The Iranian side received a response from the United States on August 24.

https://sputniknews.com/20220831/lavrov-hopes-by-asking-iran-to-comment-on-ukraine-eu-not-creating-new-precondition-for-jcpoa-1100237126.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iran deal, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, us, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us sanctions, sanctions