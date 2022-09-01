https://sputniknews.com/20220901/tehran-sends-constructive-response-to-us-proposals-on-jcpoa-foreign-ministry-declares-1100289567.html
Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA, Foreign Ministry Declares
Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA, Foreign Ministry Declares
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T23:48+0000
2022-09-01T23:48+0000
2022-09-01T23:48+0000
world
iran
iran deal
iran nuclear deal
us-iran relations
us
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
us sanctions
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/19/1077881976_144:0:1776:918_1920x0_80_0_0_87c4e0c0301d76fc433f729417b47f04.jpg
"The text that was sent [by Iran] has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Reuters quoted Kanaani as telling Iranian media.Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that an agreement on a JCPOA would be reached in the coming days.Since last year, negotiations have been underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Iran. In August, another round of discussions took place. On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the "final text" of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that his points should be agreed upon. In turn, Russia's permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the text is not bad, but it depends on whether all the states participating in the negotiations agree with this version of the package solution.On August 15, Iran sent Borrell its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on "remaining issues" in the negotiations. The EU called Iran's response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps. The Iranian side received a response from the United States on August 24.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/lavrov-hopes-by-asking-iran-to-comment-on-ukraine-eu-not-creating-new-precondition-for-jcpoa-1100237126.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/19/1077881976_348:0:1572:918_1920x0_80_0_0_aecd84549a1d927f641c5582c2c61083.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, iran deal, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, us, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us sanctions, sanctions
iran, iran deal, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, us, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us sanctions, sanctions
Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA, Foreign Ministry Declares
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"The text that was sent [by Iran] has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Reuters quoted Kanaani as telling Iranian media.
Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that an agreement on a JCPOA would be reached in the coming days.
Since last year, negotiations have been underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Iran. In August, another round of discussions took place. On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the "final text" of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that his points should be agreed upon.
In turn, Russia's permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the text is not bad, but it depends on whether all the states participating in the negotiations agree with this version of the package solution.
On August 15, Iran sent Borrell its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on "remaining issues" in the negotiations.
The EU called Iran's response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive
and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps. The Iranian side received a response from the United States on August 24.