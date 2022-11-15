https://sputniknews.com/20221115/lavrov-other-countries-realize-washington-provoked-ukraine-conflict-despite-us-claims-1104205034.html
Lavrov: Other Countries Realize Washington Provoked Ukraine Conflict Despite US Claims
Lavrov: Other Countries Realize Washington Provoked Ukraine Conflict Despite US Claims
On February 24, Russia launched the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine following the Donbass republics’ request to protect them from Kiev's... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T09:46+0000
2022-11-15T09:46+0000
2022-11-15T10:18+0000
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104207255_0:265:2699:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_ab604c76868a56aa4dd777b81478a1b7.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that despite US claims made at the G20 Summit, other countries are coming to realize the fact that the Ukraine conflict had been provoked by Washington.The remarks come as Lavrov told Sputnik during a G20 press conference in Bali that the EU and NATO have been involved in a hybrid was in Ukraine for a long time. Speaking to reporters, Lavrov also said that French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed his intention to continue contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to find ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.The top Russian diplomat said that Moscow is not in the know about the US preparing negotiations on Ukraine."As for reports that the Americans are preparing [such] negotiations, these rumors constantly pop up and then disappear with the same success, we no longer react to this," Lavrov emphasized.Lavrov added that Moscow wants to see “concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and explaining to him that this cannot continue and that it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104207255_0:12:2699:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_69959b3cc0fdf53fdb70dcb2bced6b3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergei lavrov
Lavrov: Other Countries Realize Washington Provoked Ukraine Conflict Despite US Claims
09:46 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 15.11.2022)
Being updated
On February 24, Russia launched the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine following the Donbass republics’ request to protect them from Kiev's provocations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that despite US claims made at the G20 Summit, other countries are coming to realize the fact that the Ukraine conflict had been provoked by Washington.
The remarks come as Lavrov told Sputnik during a G20 press conference in Bali that the EU and NATO have been involved in a hybrid was in Ukraine for a long time.
Speaking to reporters, Lavrov also said that French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed his intention to continue contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to find ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
“As I have said, today I had a brief conversation with President Macron, who confirmed his desire to continue communicating with President Putin to find some agreements that would help resolve the whole situation, as he has put it”, the Russian foreign minister pointed out.
The top Russian diplomat said that Moscow is not in the know about the US preparing negotiations on Ukraine.
"As for reports that the Americans are preparing [such] negotiations, these rumors constantly pop up and then disappear with the same success, we no longer react to this," Lavrov emphasized.
Lavrov added that Moscow wants to see “concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and explaining to him that this cannot continue and that it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people”.