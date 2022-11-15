https://sputniknews.com/20221115/lavrov-other-countries-realize-washington-provoked-ukraine-conflict-despite-us-claims-1104205034.html

Lavrov: Other Countries Realize Washington Provoked Ukraine Conflict Despite US Claims

On February 24, Russia launched the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine following the Donbass republics’ request to protect them from Kiev's... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that despite US claims made at the G20 Summit, other countries are coming to realize the fact that the Ukraine conflict had been provoked by Washington.The remarks come as Lavrov told Sputnik during a G20 press conference in Bali that the EU and NATO have been involved in a hybrid was in Ukraine for a long time. Speaking to reporters, Lavrov also said that French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed his intention to continue contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to find ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.The top Russian diplomat said that Moscow is not in the know about the US preparing negotiations on Ukraine."As for reports that the Americans are preparing [such] negotiations, these rumors constantly pop up and then disappear with the same success, we no longer react to this," Lavrov emphasized.Lavrov added that Moscow wants to see “concrete evidence that the West is seriously interested in disciplining [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and explaining to him that this cannot continue and that it is not in the interests of the Ukrainian people”.

