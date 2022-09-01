https://sputniknews.com/20220901/ukraine-russia-peace-talks-have-been-sabotaged-by-western-influence-1100246862.html

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US life expectancy falling to 1996 levels, and US diesel prices... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine - Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US life expectancy falling to 1996 levels, and US diesel prices reaching five dollar average.

Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Mikhail Gorbachev, Ukraine Keeps Suffering Military Loses, and Cultural Issues in AmericaDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Biden Administration is More Focused on Pronouns, Iraq, and Tensions Between China - TaiwanIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about healthcare in Russia, how children are protected in Russia, and the FBI raid on Donald Trump. Robert discussed the history of Mikhail Gorbachev and how the media has given remembrance of Gorbachev. Robert described his opinion of the attacks against Donald Trump and how the FBI used kid gloves on Hillary Clinton.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the New York Times editorial, Ukraine's military capabilities, and the 2022 midterms. Daniel talked about the tension between China - Taiwan and Daniel's expectation of a potential direct military confrontation in the South China Sea. Daniel spoke about the riots that occurred in Iraq and how America may be involved in the recent riots in Iraq.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

