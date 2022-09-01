International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/ukraine-russia-peace-talks-have-been-sabotaged-by-western-influence-1100246862.html
Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence
Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US life expectancy falling to 1996 levels, and US diesel prices... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T10:01+0000
2022-09-01T10:01+0000
the backstory
eu
soviet union
ny times
radio
radio sputnik
china
taiwan
mikhail gorbachev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100246715_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6780c9064779c5e2e7688f844d73af91.png
Ukraine - Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US life expectancy falling to 1996 levels, and US diesel prices reaching five dollar average.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Mikhail Gorbachev, Ukraine Keeps Suffering Military Loses, and Cultural Issues in AmericaDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Biden Administration is More Focused on Pronouns, Iraq, and Tensions Between China - TaiwanIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about healthcare in Russia, how children are protected in Russia, and the FBI raid on Donald Trump. Robert discussed the history of Mikhail Gorbachev and how the media has given remembrance of Gorbachev. Robert described his opinion of the attacks against Donald Trump and how the FBI used kid gloves on Hillary Clinton.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the New York Times editorial, Ukraine's military capabilities, and the 2022 midterms. Daniel talked about the tension between China - Taiwan and Daniel's expectation of a potential direct military confrontation in the South China Sea. Daniel spoke about the riots that occurred in Iraq and how America may be involved in the recent riots in Iraq.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
soviet union
china
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100246715_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43bbc316303b1bd28c714edef5261757.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, soviet union, аудио, ny times, radio, radio sputnik, china, taiwan, mikhail gorbachev, iraq, south china sea
eu, soviet union, аудио, ny times, radio, radio sputnik, china, taiwan, mikhail gorbachev, iraq, south china sea

Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence

10:01 GMT 01.09.2022
The Backstory
Ukraine - Russia Peace Talks Have Been Sabotaged by Western Influence
Subscribe
International
India
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US life expectancy falling to 1996 levels, and US diesel prices reaching five dollar average.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Mikhail Gorbachev, Ukraine Keeps Suffering Military Loses, and Cultural Issues in America
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The Biden Administration is More Focused on Pronouns, Iraq, and Tensions Between China - Taiwan
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about healthcare in Russia, how children are protected in Russia, and the FBI raid on Donald Trump. Robert discussed the history of Mikhail Gorbachev and how the media has given remembrance of Gorbachev. Robert described his opinion of the attacks against Donald Trump and how the FBI used kid gloves on Hillary Clinton.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the New York Times editorial, Ukraine's military capabilities, and the 2022 midterms. Daniel talked about the tension between China - Taiwan and Daniel's expectation of a potential direct military confrontation in the South China Sea. Daniel spoke about the riots that occurred in Iraq and how America may be involved in the recent riots in Iraq.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала