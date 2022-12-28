https://sputniknews.com/20221228/russia-concerned-about-terrorists-moving-to-africa-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1105845828.html

Russia Concerned About Terrorists Moving to Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

A caliphate is a political-religious state ruled by an Islamic leader. The Daesh* terrorist organization declared itself a worldwide caliphate in 2014 and began conducting terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria, Turkey and many other countries, including European ones. The senior diplomat noted that Russia is now increasing dialogue with its partners, including China, India, Pakistan, Egypt, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Collective Security Treaty Organization to counter terrorist threats. When asked about the recent terrorist attack against a Russian citizen in the Central African Republic (CAR), Syromolotov stated that Moscow condemned terrorist attacks whoever commits them and was closely following the investigation. On December 16, the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb, and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Syty received threats prior to the attack.* Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.

