Russia Concerned About Terrorists Moving to Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
Russia Concerned About Terrorists Moving to Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is concerned about the movement of terrorists from the Middle East deep into Africa, which could lead to the establishment of another "caliphate," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.
A caliphate is a political-religious state ruled by an Islamic leader. The Daesh* terrorist organization declared itself a worldwide caliphate in 2014 and began conducting terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria, Turkey and many other countries, including European ones. The senior diplomat noted that Russia is now increasing dialogue with its partners, including China, India, Pakistan, Egypt, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Collective Security Treaty Organization to counter terrorist threats. When asked about the recent terrorist attack against a Russian citizen in the Central African Republic (CAR), Syromolotov stated that Moscow condemned terrorist attacks whoever commits them and was closely following the investigation. On December 16, the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb, and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Syty received threats prior to the attack.* Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
Russia Concerned About Terrorists Moving to Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

08:54 GMT 28.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is concerned about the movement of terrorists from the Middle East deep into Africa, which could lead to the establishment of another "caliphate," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.
A caliphate is a political-religious state ruled by an Islamic leader. The Daesh* terrorist organization declared itself a worldwide caliphate in 2014 and began conducting terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria, Turkey and many other countries, including European ones.

"We are especially concerned about the current movement of terrorists from the Middle East deep into Africa, where conditions for the establishment of a 'caliphate in version 2.0' are being clearly created," Syromolotov said.

The senior diplomat noted that Russia is now increasing dialogue with its partners, including China, India, Pakistan, Egypt, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Collective Security Treaty Organization to counter terrorist threats.
"It is especially important when international terrorist organizations are not dormant and efficiently use any opportunity to increase their influence," the deputy foreign minister added.
When asked about the recent terrorist attack against a Russian citizen in the Central African Republic (CAR), Syromolotov stated that Moscow condemned terrorist attacks whoever commits them and was closely following the investigation.
On December 16, the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb, and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail.
Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Syty received threats prior to the attack.
* Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
