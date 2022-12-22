https://sputniknews.com/20221222/russia-expects-france-to-condemn-terrorist-attack-on-head-of-russian-house-in-car---foreign-1105703089.html

Russia Expects France to Condemn Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House in CAR - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects France to condemn the terrorist act against the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Syty, as stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russia expects France to condemn the terrorist attack against the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, as stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing on Thursday. She said that she "didn’t see" Paris offering condemnation of "such an atrocity against the Russian representative."The diplomat also stressed that Moscow expects CAR authorities to lead a thorough investigation into the terrorist attack, and expressed hope that "its authors will be punished, wherever they are." According to Zakharova, Russia believes that "the Central African authorities have the right to seek assistance in the investigation of this terrorist attack – from the relevant services of other states that can help clarify the situation."On December 16, the Russian Embassy reported that Dmitry Syty had been injured in the explosion of an anonymous parcel. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the incident a terrorist attack. An investigation by CAR police is underway. On December 19, a plane carrying the injured official took off from Bangui Airport for Russia.Maxime Balalou, acting spokesman for the CAR government, said that the Cabinet of Ministers has confirmed its unwavering commitment to cooperation with the Russian Federation, condemning the terrorist attack that injured Syty. The Central African official stressed that the crime was also committed against "the Russian presence in the Central African Republic."

