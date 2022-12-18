https://sputniknews.com/20221218/terrorist-attack-in-car-wont-affect-moscow-bangui-relations-ambassador-says-1105558924.html
Terrorist Attack in CAR Won't Affect Moscow-Bangui Relations, Ambassador Says
Terrorist Attack in CAR Won't Affect Moscow-Bangui Relations, Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack in the Central African Republic against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow, and the CAR will continue to support Russia, Ambassador of the CAR to Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza told Sputnik on Sunday.On Friday, a high-ranking source in the local police told Sputnik that the investigation into the assassination attempt on Syty will be carried out jointly with Russia. On Friday, an assassination attempt was carried out on the general director of the Russian House in Bangui, Dmitry Syty. Bangui police told Sputnik that Syty had received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in Syty's cabinet. The Russian embassy explained that the incident took place in the home of the head of the Russian humanitarian mission, Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the director of the Russian House, calling it a "criminal act" that is "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries."
Terrorist Attack in CAR Won't Affect Moscow-Bangui Relations, Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack in the Central African Republic against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow, and the CAR will continue to support Russia, Ambassador of the CAR to Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza told Sputnik on Sunday.
On Friday, a high-ranking source in the local police told Sputnik that the investigation into the assassination attempt
on Syty will be carried out jointly with Russia.
"I don't think it's going to affect our relationship. We are always for Russia and support the Russian people, the Russian state, so there will be no changes. The people are for the Russians, and that's it," the ambassador said.
On Friday, an assassination attempt was carried out on the general director of the Russian House in Bangui, Dmitry Syty
. Bangui police told Sputnik that Syty had received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in Syty's cabinet.
"It seems that he started going through mail at the table, opened a parcel, began pulling what was in it, and the explosion occurred," the police said, considering the assassination attempt on Syty to be a Terrorist attack.
The Russian embassy explained that the incident took place in the home of the head of the Russian humanitarian mission,
Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the director of the Russian House, calling it a "criminal act" that is "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries."