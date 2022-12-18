https://sputniknews.com/20221218/terrorist-attack-in-car-wont-affect-moscow-bangui-relations-ambassador-says-1105558924.html

Terrorist Attack in CAR Won't Affect Moscow-Bangui Relations, Ambassador Says

Terrorist Attack in CAR Won't Affect Moscow-Bangui Relations, Ambassador Says

This article is about the remarks of Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza that the terrorist attack in the CAR against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow, and the CAR will continue to support Russia.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack in the Central African Republic against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow, and the CAR will continue to support Russia, Ambassador of the CAR to Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza told Sputnik on Sunday.On Friday, a high-ranking source in the local police told Sputnik that the investigation into the assassination attempt on Syty will be carried out jointly with Russia. On Friday, an assassination attempt was carried out on the general director of the Russian House in Bangui, Dmitry Syty. Bangui police told Sputnik that Syty had received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in Syty's cabinet. The Russian embassy explained that the incident took place in the home of the head of the Russian humanitarian mission, Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the director of the Russian House, calling it a "criminal act" that is "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries."

